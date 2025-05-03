Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Bulgaria

Bansko
7
Sofia
479
Sveti Vlas
25
Burgas
2315
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
175 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/6
Пред двата апартамента в “Какао Резиденс”(Cacao Residence), к.к. Слънчев бряг. Разполага …
$82,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Pretending to have a nice apartment in the “Suny Day 3” (Suny Day 3), к.к. Слънчев бряг. …
$84,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious, unfurnished, single apartment with GLEDKA SEA on PERVA LINIA in the Pre…
$75,591
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Holiday Fort Golf Club…
$82,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/6
The plan is to open the two-bedroom apartment in the "Sunny View"(Sunny View South), к.к. Сл…
$76,708
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Melia 8 complex, Ravda…
$56,333
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment in the Rutland Beach 1 complex, Ravda vi…
$95,317
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Royal Dreams complex, Sunny Beach…
$54,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with LOW MAINTENANCE FEE in the complex …
$59,006
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom apartment in a closed complex Rainbow 2/Rainbow 2Furniture, yes.Support fee - 450 …
$96,442
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Welcome to a comfortable one-room apartment located on the third floor of a complex in the r…
$66,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
Apartment in a luxury class located in the city of Nesoebr. The apartment is located on th…
$165,304
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is fully furnished! The residential complex by the sea is put into operation –…
$79,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale a two -room apartment with a sea view and a pool in the Galatea complex, l…
$89,857
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer one-bedroom apartments in the complex "Aura Residence", village of Ravda. The ap…
$53,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Spacious one bedroom apartment of 74 sq.m. located on the ground floor overlooking the city.…
$78,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 7/7
Support fee - 10 €/m2 per yearBuilding commissioned - Act 161 bedroom apartment in Mellia Ra…
$81,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 99 m²
A magnificent residential complex with its own first-class infrastructure, is an architectur…
$81,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен двустаен апартамент в комплекс Гербер Резиденс 4, кк Слънчев …
$71,580
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a furnished one-bedroom apartment in the complex "Abelia Residence", Sunny Beach re…
$45,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a wonderful studio with a view of the pool in the Royal Palm complex, loca…
$59,904
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
A spacious one-bedroom apartment with a large terrace and a breathtaking sea view, located i…
$127,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
A comfortable one -room apartment located on the third floor of the complex in the resort ci…
$64,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 96 m²
A great offer for those who dream of an apartment in Sunny Beach - a two-bedroom apartment f…
$101,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
A beautiful apartment in an exquisite complex located in the southern part of Sunny Beach re…
$72,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 67 m²
A cozy 2-room apartment with a view of the pool in a complex in Ravda. The apartment is on t…
$78,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
A cozy two -room apartment in the complex — The ideal option for comfortable residence, rent…
$76,866
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 104 m²
A large renovated apartment with furniture and appliances in a complex on the first line in …
$113,646
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment - floor of a house in the complex "Bay Vi…
$130,494
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Bulgaria

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go