Apartments for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer an apartment with one bedroom in the luxurious complex Ipanema Beach …
€157,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
We would like to offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the gated complex Aqua Dreams in …
€97,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Magic Dreams» в курортном городе …
€97,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 7
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней на первой линии моря в курортном городе Свя…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Lazur 5 in St.…
€89,900
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4
We are happy to make you a great proposal for a large apartment with one bedroom in a pleasa…
€145,600
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer you to buy a two-bedroom apartment in the Villa Sveti Vlas living com…
€139,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment on the first sea line in the Ipanema…
€131,300
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer you to buy an apartment with 2 bedrooms in the Garden of Eden gated c…
€117,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 6
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с двумя спальнями на первой линии моря в курортном городе Св…
€129,900
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
We would like to offer for buying apartments from a developer in the Helios living complex i…
€88,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
Предлагаем к продаже апартамент с одной спальней в комплексе класса люкс на первой линии мор…
€112,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
We would like to offer for purchase a one-bedroom apartment in the resort town of St. Vlas o…
€82,500
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 12
Предлагаем к покупке двухэтажный таунхаус в комплексе «Mirni» в курортном городе Святой Влас…
€126,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
We would like to offer for sale apartments from a developer in the Sun Wave living complex i…
€81,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
We are glad to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Villa Antorini w…
€80,800
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
A new sales proposal in the Malkata Vodenitsa residential complex is for a two-bedroom apart…
€120,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer you an apartment with one bedroom on the first sea line in the living…
€100,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Compass» в курортном городе Свято…
€120,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Ipanema Beach…
€100,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Villa Aristo gated community …
€99,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатную квартиру в Святом Власе в комплексе «Marina View Fort Bea…
€79,900
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale an apartment with a large terrace and sea views in the Sea Fort living com…
€79,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
It is a pleasure for us to propose to you a one-bedroom apartment in the Macon Residence gat…
€78,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
We would like to offer for your attention a one-bedroom apartment in the resort town of St. …
€77,200
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с двумя спальнями в комплексе «Imperial Fort Club» в городе …
€76,900
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer you to buy a one-bedroom apartment in the luxurious complex in St. Vl…
€76,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer for sale an apartment with one bedroom near the sea in the Sky Dreams…
€76,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
Святой Влас - идеальное место для активного или семейного отдыха в сочетании с горным и морс…
€66,000
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Предлагаем к покупке двухкомнатный апартамент на первой линии моря в комплексе «Shato Neseba…
€72,000
