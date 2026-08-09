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Apartments for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

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1 263 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious South-Facing Studio with Panoramic Sea View in Roel Residence, Central Sveti Vlas I…
$76,027
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious Studio with Pool and Partial Sea Views in Crown Fort Club, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Esta…
$95,496
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea and Pool Views in Diamant, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estat…
$156,026
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Description of object: This spacious two-room apartment with a living area of 108 m² is loca…
$130,600
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: We are offering you an unfurnished 2-room apartment with stunning fro…
$101,359
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Description of object: Generous 3-Room Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in Sveti Vlas, Bulg…
$180,875
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/8
ID 34136372Cost: 172,000 eurosTotal area: 100 sq mRoom: 3Floor: 2Support fee: 1,000 euros pe…
$198,131
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/7
ID 34044846 Price: 229,900 eurosHuman settlement: Saint VlasRoom: 3Total area: 90 square met…
$264,827
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/4
Excellent Investment! 1-Bedroom Apartment Converted into 2 Independent Studios near Marina D…
$145,142
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Description of object: This modern studio with a living area of 32 m² is located on the 2nd …
$64,576
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/7
Comfort by the sea for rest and year-round living!We offer for sale a spacious apartment wit…
$195,827
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Rea…
$161,439
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/7
1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Crown Fort Club, Fort Noks Grand Resort, Sveti Vlas IBG…
$105,206
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxury apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex "Millennium - 1", St. Vlas, Bulgaria#34353190…
$167,029
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious Studio with Separate Sleeping Area in St. George Palace, Sveti Vlas – Only 300 m fr…
$67,768
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Furnished 2-Bedroom Apartment Overlooking the Green Gardens in Green Fort, Sunny Beach IBG …
$106,665
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex "Crown Fort Club", 5 floor, St. Vlas, Bulgaria62 m2,…
$93,306
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1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious Studio with Pool and Partial Sea Views in Crown Fort Club, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Esta…
$95,806
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Description of object: Furnished Studio with Side Sea View in Royal Bay Residence - Sveti Vl…
$64,375
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 34172442 Total area: 77.63 sq m + yard 58.68 sq mCost: 109,900 euros. No support tax. Flo…
$126,856
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished two-bedroom apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in …
$333,581
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$92,373
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/6
1-Bedroom Apartment with View to the Sea & Nessebar Old Town | Ipanema Beach, Sveti Vlas We …
$186,439
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
$101,604
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3/6
👑 GIANT EXCLUSION WITHOUT TAXES OF SUPPORT: Spacious MEGA-APARTMENT 2+1 in the mermaid's qua…
$250,233
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Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34239908For sale:Studio in the Sorento Premium complexPrice 98,910 euros Human settlement…
$114,171
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View | Watermill Complex – Only 200 m from the Beach IBG Real E…
$129,234
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View 1-Bedroom Apartment | Royal Bay, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer t…
$130,570
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/5
🌊 Frontal Sea View | 2-Bedroom Apartment | Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pl…
$261,746
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Polar Star Beach compl…
$168,838
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