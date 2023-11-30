UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Sveti Vlas
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
studios
3
1 BHK
83
2 BHK
204
3 BHK
73
4 BHK
9
Apartment
Clear all
469 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
65 m²
3
We would like to offer an apartment with one bedroom in the luxurious complex Ipanema Beach …
€157,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
2
84 m²
2
We would like to offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the gated complex Aqua Dreams in …
€97,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
2
98 m²
2
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Magic Dreams» в курортном городе …
€97,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
67 m²
7
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней на первой линии моря в курортном городе Свя…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
65 m²
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Lazur 5 in St.…
€89,900
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
108 m²
4
We are happy to make you a great proposal for a large apartment with one bedroom in a pleasa…
€145,600
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
1
99 m²
3
We would like to offer you to buy a two-bedroom apartment in the Villa Sveti Vlas living com…
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
58 m²
5
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment on the first sea line in the Ipanema…
€131,300
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
2
120 m²
3
We would like to offer you to buy an apartment with 2 bedrooms in the Garden of Eden gated c…
€117,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
2
85 m²
6
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с двумя спальнями на первой линии моря в курортном городе Св…
€129,900
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
88 m²
We would like to offer for buying apartments from a developer in the Helios living complex i…
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
56 m²
3
Предлагаем к продаже апартамент с одной спальней в комплексе класса люкс на первой линии мор…
€112,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
77 m²
2
We would like to offer for purchase a one-bedroom apartment in the resort town of St. Vlas o…
€82,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
2
106 m²
12
Предлагаем к покупке двухэтажный таунхаус в комплексе «Mirni» в курортном городе Святой Влас…
€126,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
92 m²
We would like to offer for sale apartments from a developer in the Sun Wave living complex i…
€81,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
68 m²
4
We are glad to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Villa Antorini w…
€80,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
1
89 m²
1
A new sales proposal in the Malkata Vodenitsa residential complex is for a two-bedroom apart…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
58 m²
4
We would like to offer you an apartment with one bedroom on the first sea line in the living…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
1
86 m²
2
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатный апартамент в комплексе «Compass» в курортном городе Свято…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
57 m²
1
We are pleased to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the living complex Ipanema Beach…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
70 m²
4
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Villa Aristo gated community …
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
2
98 m²
4
Предлагаем к покупке трехкомнатную квартиру в Святом Власе в комплексе «Marina View Fort Bea…
€79,900
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
90 m²
2
We offer for sale an apartment with a large terrace and sea views in the Sea Fort living com…
€79,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
71 m²
1
It is a pleasure for us to propose to you a one-bedroom apartment in the Macon Residence gat…
€78,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
66 m²
1
We would like to offer for your attention a one-bedroom apartment in the resort town of St. …
€77,200
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2
1
66 m²
2
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с двумя спальнями в комплексе «Imperial Fort Club» в городе …
€76,900
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
56 m²
4
We would like to offer you to buy a one-bedroom apartment in the luxurious complex in St. Vl…
€76,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
64 m²
4
We would like to offer for sale an apartment with one bedroom near the sea in the Sky Dreams…
€76,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
58 m²
4
Святой Влас - идеальное место для активного или семейного отдыха в сочетании с горным и морс…
€66,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1
1
74 m²
Предлагаем к покупке двухкомнатный апартамент на первой линии моря в комплексе «Shato Neseba…
€72,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
16
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL