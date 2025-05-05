Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Ruse
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ruse, Bulgaria

Byala
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a 3 room apartment with frontal sea views in the complex Silver Beach in Byala Bulg…
$149,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/6
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for rent this superb one bedroom apartment, located on …
$606
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/7
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious two-bedroom apartment for rent…
$397
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 1 519 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG offers for sale a Meat processing factory and a slaughterhouse in Rousse city. The enter…
$416,804
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Chervena voda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chervena voda, Bulgaria
Area 940 m²
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this rural parcel located in the a big and well organized v…
$16,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Brashlen, Bulgaria
Apartment
Brashlen, Bulgaria
Area 932 m²
Location: Braslen Village, Ruse RegionPlot Size: 932 sq.m.Property Description:We present to…
$11,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a 3-room apartment with sea view. The apartment is located in Byala Beach Resort an…
$118,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this spacious 1 bedroom apartment, located in …
$107,666
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 4/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this penthouse apartment, located on the 4th and 5th fl…
$254,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer you a three-room apartment in the Sunny Season complex in BYALA. The annual mainten…
$92,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/8
IBG Real Estates is pleased offers for sale this bright and sunny one bedroom apartment, loc…
$79,539
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 18 m²
Floor -1/6
Looking for a safe and convenient place to park your car? We offer a parking space for rent …
$71
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/7
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this well-designed 3-bedroom apartment, located in Drujba 3…
$123,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Chervena voda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chervena voda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
IBG Real Estates is pleased offers for sale this bright one bedroom apartment, located on th…
$35,711
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this cozy one bedroom apartment, located in a …
$98,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 1 819 m²
We present to you a great opportunity to own a 1819 sq.m. parcel on the edge of Ruse city, n…
$33,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 12/15
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious apartment located on the 12th floor in a …
$94,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Novo selo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Novo selo, Bulgaria
Area 1 175 m²
IBG Real Estates offers for sale this rural parcel located in the big and well organized vil…
$9,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer you for sale this 2-bed house with own garden, located …
$91,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/8
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this bright two bedroom apartment, located on …
$94,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 room apartment in Ivanovo, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Ivanovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale this property, located on the main asphalt road…
$21,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
IBG Real Estates offer for sale a double garage on the ground floor in a brand new built bui…
$49,635
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 room apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/7
IBG Real Estates offers for rent a shop in Midia Enos quarter of Ruse. The premise is on the…
$595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
8 room apartment in Ekzarh Iosif, Bulgaria
8 room apartment
Ekzarh Iosif, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 3/3
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this property, located in a picturesque and well organi…
$97,921
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 275 m²
Location: Druzhba 2, Ruse Plot Size: 275 sq.m. Status: Leveled plot with demolished house (5…
$30,733
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/15
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one bedroom apartment, located on 7th floor in a r…
$75,262
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

Property types in Ruse

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Ruse, Bulgaria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go