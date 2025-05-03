Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Bulgaria

Bansko
7
Sofia
479
Sveti Vlas
25
Burgas
2315
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom apartment in a closed complex Rainbow 2/Rainbow 2Furniture, yes.Support fee - 450 …
$96,442
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale a two -room apartment with a sea view and a pool in the Galatea complex, l…
$89,857
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a wonderful studio with a view of the pool in the Royal Palm complex, loca…
$59,904
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
we offer     stylish apartment on the first line of the sea in St. Vlas, with a view of the …
$162,287
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale two-room apartment in the complex “Triumph”, Sveti Vlas    • Area: 60 m2.  • …
$88,086
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
We offer for sale a stylishly furnished studio in the Helios complex, located in one of the …
$64,806
2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/9
BALCONY 13.85 sq.m. COMPLEX "VISKYAR" Logonets district - COMFORT AND PRESTIGE A modern, …
$449,224
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
A chic apartment in   equal, complex “ Elite Ravda ”   with one bedroom and a new modern r…
$102,425
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a unique two -room apartment with a panoramic sea view in the Diamond comp…
$115,343
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living room combined w…
$134,162
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio with a new renovation, on the first line of the sea, in an elite complexSaint VlasPre…
$110,088
2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 4/6
Welcome the sunrise into your home! ERA Paradise offers for sale a three-bedroom apartmen…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/6
Cacao Residence is located 250 m from Cacao beach.   A high-quality, 61 m2 apartment in S…
$78,191
