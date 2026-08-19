Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Chernomorets
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

;
1 BHK
15
2 BHK
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 000 m²
Floor 2/3
Front-Line 2-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View | Swan Bay, Chernomorets IBG Real Est…
$214,276
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34282120 Cost: 97,600 euros. Population: Chornomorets, Bulgaria Room: 2 Total area: 55 sq…
$112,659
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor -1/5
ID33891434Price: 74,000 eurosHuman settlement: Black SeaRooms: 2 plus Total area: 55.23 sq.m…
$85,417
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 34229954Price: 99,885 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 2Total area: 71.86 square meter…
$115,296
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34229826Price: 103,373 euros. Locality: Black SeaRoom: 2Total area: 93.55 sq mFloor: 2Ser…
$119,322
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 33996222 Price: 87,570 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 2Total area: 63 square meters.…
$101,081
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
Year-round residential complex in the resort town of ChernomoretsAdvantages• in the heart of…
$72,711
Leave a request
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Description of object: Cozy atmosphere at the Black Sea. Bohemian view. Pure elegance and wa…
$130,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer spacious unfurnished two-bedroom apartments with a SEA VIEW in a newly built reside…
$90,107
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34055930 Price: 113,627 euros. Locality: Black SeaRoom: 2Total area: 86.54 sq mFloor: 3 r…
$131,158
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34139064 Price: 105,886 euros. Locality: Black SeaRoom: 2Total area: 78.55 sq mFloor: 3 r…
$122,223
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Description of object: Cozy atmosphere by the Black Sea. Bohemian view. Pure elegance and wa…
$356,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 33996218Price: 94,548 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 2Total area: 68.02 sq mFloor: 2…
$109,136
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34055964 Price: 150,185 euros. Locality: Black SeaRoom: 3Total area: 111.33 square meters…
$173,357
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer spacious unfurnished three-bedroom apartments with a SEA VIEW in a newly built resi…
$142,092
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 33996220 Price: 112,048 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 3Total area: 80.61 square met…
$129,336
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Description of object: Cozy Atmosphere by the Black Sea. Bohemian View. Pure Elegance and Wa…
$285,473
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 33996216 Price: 94,770 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 2Total area: 68.18 sq mFloor: …
$109,392
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Description of object: Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View Bright and spacious apa…
$322,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a spacious unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in a newly built residential building …
$80,637
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/4
ID34025488For sale:Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the Flores Garden complexPrice: 199000 euros…
$229,703
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished two-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW on the …
$233,229
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer spacious unfurnished two-bedroom apartments in a newly built residential building i…
$86,972
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34229950Price: 105,876 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 3Total area: 76.17 square mete…
$122,211
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 34229952Price: 90,169 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 2Total area: 64.87 sq mFloor: s…
$104,081
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Elegant maisonette with an area of 195.91 m² in the Atia Resort compl…
$331,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34229824Price: 77,290 euros. Locality: Black SeaRoom: 2Total area: 52.65 sq mFloor: 4Serv…
$89,215
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Description of object: For sale is a bright and spacious 3-room apartment with a living area…
$114,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in a residential b…
$96,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
This beautiful complex is located on the southern Bulgarian coast - environmentally friendly…
$74,555
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go