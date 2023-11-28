Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Byala, Bulgaria

2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
€56,000
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
ID 32081628Price: 58,100 eurosLocality: ByalaRooms: 2Area: 59.05 sq.m.Floor: 3Maintenance fe…
€58,100
4 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 179 m²
Floor 5
ID 32078638Price: 90,820 euros, promotion until 30.11.2023 (after the price will be 100,000 …
€90,820
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
ID 31344038Price: 41,750 eurosLocality: ByalaRooms: 1Area: 37.12 sq.m.Floor: 2nd floorMainte…
€41,750
3 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
ID 31774596Spacious and bright 3-room apartment with stunning sea views.Cost: 97,500 eurosLo…
€97,500
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
ID 31723198We offer a one-bedroom apartment on the 4th floor with a side sea view. Cost: 46,…
€46,400
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
ID 31657838Price: 88,788 eurosLocation: ObzorRooms: 2Total area: 57.43 sq. m.Floor: 2/5Maint…
€88,788
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5
ID 30854776 For sale it is offered :1 bedroom apartment on the 5th floor with panoramic sea …
€77,500
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€88,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€62,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€83,600
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€180,000
Apartment in Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
€46,700
Apartment in Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
€67,300
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€110,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€1,30M
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€43,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€2,10M
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€350,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€138,080
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 230 m²
€280,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 450 m²
€390,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 33 m²
€32,900
Apartment in Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Area 37 m²
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
€35,500
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 67 m²
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
€50,438
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€133,900
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
€45,408
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 49 m²
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful se…
€30,000
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 512 m²
€345,000
Apartment with Bedrooms in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment with Bedrooms
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 154 m²
€123,184
