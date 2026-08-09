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Apartments for sale in Byala, Bulgaria

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52 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Bright 2-room apartment with a living area of **62.17 m²** on the **4…
$88,549
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Description of object: We offer you a fully furnished two-room apartment, located on the fir…
$142,737
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/4
Byala Sun Residence 8 is a new residential complex 200 m from the beach and 800 m from the c…
$144,663
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 34205688Cost: 123,916 euros. Area: 95.32 sq m Floor: 3/4 Payment Scheme: Deposit of 5,0…
$143,035
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 1 bedroom + a large veranda with sea views, Byala.AdvantagesByala i…
$105,567
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34200522Price: 120,326 eurosHuman settlement: OverviewRoom: 2Total area: 77.63 square met…
$138,891
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Family hotel for relaxation in the environmentally friendly resort town of Byala. Benefits…
$3,20M
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 40 m²
Description of object: Luxury studio with sea view in an exclusive first-line complex We of…
$76,507
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Description of object: Spacious apartment with **2 bedrooms**, **2 bathrooms**, and a living…
$145,020
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Description of object: Spacious and stylishly furnished 3-room apartment in the Kiwi Gardens…
$147,559
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34200520Price: 110,000 eurosHuman settlement: OverviewRoom: 2Total area: 56.85 square met…
$126,972
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Residential complex in a quiet, green and peaceful town of Byala, 650 m from the sea shore.A…
$40,692
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious unfurnished "turnkey" one-bedroom apartment with a partial SEA VIEW in t…
$90,213
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
#33954968Apartment with 1 bedroom is offered for sale in the "Templum" complex in ByalaPrice…
$78,492
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
Residential complex with swimming pool and parking in the resort town of Byala, 500 m from t…
$46,260
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the cozy resort town of Byala, 55 km from VarnaLocationThe apar…
$153,466
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Studio apartment in Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Gospodinovo, Bulgaria
$45,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms 2 terraces or two separate studios with partial sea vi…
$89,850
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 33 m²
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquility combined with the most beautiful sea view.…
$58,740
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 33705638 Boutique building in Byala, Bulgaria. 1 bedroom apartment in a new building "Bya…
$120,451
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Description of object: 2-Room Apartment in First Line to the Sea in the "Silver Beach" Compl…
$88,068
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartment with 1 bedroom in Byala Sun Residence 8 - cozy accommodation by the sea with a spa…
$90,739
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Description of object: Spacious apartment with a living area of **75 m²** in the renowned **…
$101,756
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer an excellent two-room furnished apartment with a partial sea view in "Pines Beach R…
$73,577
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34200516Price: 82,822 eurosHuman settlement: OverviewRoom: 1Total area: 41.66 sq mFloor: …
$95,600
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2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 32406004Price: 186,225 eurosLocality: ObzorRooms: 3Total area: 95.50 sq. m.Floor: 3/5Supp…
$214,957
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2 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/4
ID 33705754 Boutique building in Byala, Bulgaria. A 2-bedroom apartment in a new building "B…
$157,270
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34096882Price: 79,030 eurosHuman settlement: OverviewRoom: 1Total area: 45.16 square mete…
$91,223
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Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 155 m²
Byala Sun Residence means comfort and tranquillity in combination with a most beautiful sea …
$150,522
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1 bedroom apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 33705078 Boutique building in Byala, Bulgaria. 1 bedroom apartment in a new building "Bya…
$116,408
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Properties features in Byala, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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