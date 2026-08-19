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Apartments for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

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41 property total found
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Newly built building in Balchik with beautiful sea viewsLocationThe building will be located…
$63,326
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3 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
ID 33567720 It is offered for sale: Three-storey villa with panoramic sea views in Balchik P…
$202,000
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Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 26 m²
Apartments in a newly built residential building in the resort village of Kranevo, 30 km fro…
$49,411
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1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished and equipped one-bedroom apartment…
$80,087
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to offer this charming one-bedroom maisonette, located in a small and well-ma…
$96,870
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
Residential complex in Balchik on the northern Black Sea coast of Bulgaria Location The com…
$140,626
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Comfortable furnished apartment with 1 bedroom in a gated complex located 5 km from the town…
$73,245
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Apartment in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Furnished house in a cottage complex just 25 km from VarnaLocationThe complex is located in …
$165,674
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
The complex is located only a few minutes away from Balchik's centre and the beach, in immed…
$89,878
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2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/4
We are pleased to present this beautifully renovated maisonette apartment, located in the ch…
$167,297
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Tsarkva, Bulgaria
Apartment
Tsarkva, Bulgaria
Modern new house with amenities in a picturesque area near the town of BalchikLocationThe ho…
$249,091
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Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Building for 8 apartments in Kranevo with swimming pool, barbecue, 2 offices.The total area …
$719,199
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2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
We are pleased to offer for sale this spacious two-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th flo…
$103,709
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 3/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this large and elegant two-bedroom apartment, located…
$138,279
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Senokos, Bulgaria
Apartment
Senokos, Bulgaria
A newly built house with amenities and a plot in a calm village, 15 km from the Black Sea ci…
$183,853
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1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, situated on the…
$66,966
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this two bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in Lighthouse Go…
$62,979
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 53 m²
New modern building overlooking the sea and park in the resort village of Kranevo, 28 km fro…
$63,587
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
House near the Botanical Garden of Balchik, 40 km from VarnaLocationThe house is located in …
$180,207
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1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer you this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, located on th…
$49,647
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 98 m²
A closed residential complex in the city of Balchik on the northern Black Sea coast of Bulga…
$108,833
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1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is delighted to present this elegant one-bedroom apartment, located on the …
$66,835
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor in th…
$81,108
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment type studio in the picturesque resort town of Balchik.AdvantagesNew resi…
$75,421
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2 room apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
$29,200
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Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 48 m²
Cozy residential building with apartments in the calm resort village of Kranevo, 3 km from t…
$93,743
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
New luxury house with modern design and attention to detail, with breathtaking, unobstructed…
$770,158
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Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
We bring to your attention a luxury hotel with a total built area of 1000 square meters. m. …
$612,018
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Luxury house with modern design, with breathtaking unobstructed panoramic sea views.Location…
$316,658
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
An exclusive gated complex with a world-class golf course, 30 minutes drive from Varna. Adv…
$111,276
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