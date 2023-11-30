Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Balchik
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€163,246
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 81 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€141,010
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this two bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in Lighthouse Go…
€54,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
€88,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 403 m²
€179,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
€189,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
€176,260
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€26,995
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir