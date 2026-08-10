Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Kavarna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kavarna, Bulgaria

;
2 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 2 bedrooms with beautiful sea views, KavarnaLocationThe resort comp…
$109,287
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious 2-bedroom apartment, located o…
$123,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in Kaliakria Re…
$161,480
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
IBG Real Estates is offering for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool views located on …
$80,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious and beautifully furnished 2-bedroom apart…
$149,828
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the Kaliakr…
$127,914
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 2-room apartment for sale in the prestigious gated com…
$83,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/4
We are pleased to offer this beautiful 2-bedroom apartment with a prime location in the pres…
$222,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 2 bedrooms with sea view, KavarnaLocationThe resort complex is loca…
$104,171
Leave a request
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Massive 3-storey house with a beautifully maintained yard in the Black Sea town of Kavarna. …
$212,849
Leave a request

Properties features in Kavarna, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go