  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Bulgaria

Bansko
7
Sofia
479
Sveti Vlas
25
Burgas
2315
13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment in the Rutland Beach 1 complex, Ravda vi…
$95,317
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
2 bedroom apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment - floor of a house in the complex "Bay Vi…
$130,494
3 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in the Medical Resort Poseidon complex in Nessebar We invite you to discover a u…
$243,809
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
We offer for sale a stylishly furnished studio in the Helios complex, located in one of the …
$64,806
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
A chic apartment in   equal, complex “ Elite Ravda ”   with one bedroom and a new modern r…
$102,425
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale apartments at the exclusive Florence Grand Palace complex The Florence Grand Pal…
$64,132
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living room combined w…
$134,162
1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
Welcome the sunrise into your home! ERA Paradise is pleased to offer for sale a one-bedro…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 4/6
Welcome the sunrise into your home! ERA Paradise offers for sale a three-bedroom apartmen…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Green Suites - elite quarter of Sunny Beach - Zora (Dawn)Special offer until 15.01.2025 - in…
$156,045
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/8
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Majestic com…
$86,350
1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен двустаен апартамент с ЧАСТИЧНА ГЛЕДКА МОРЕ в комплекс Марина …
$61,843
