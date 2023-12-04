Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 12
Предлагаем к покупке виллу с двумя спальнями в комплексе люкс-класса «Victoria Royal Garden»…
€260,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2
We would like to offer you to buy an apartment in a living building in the resort town of Po…
€154,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
€49,999
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
€49,999
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
Предлагаем к покупке апартамент с одной спальней с видом на море в комплексе «Blue Bay Palac…
€68,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 12
We would like to offer for sale a cottage with a well-maintained yard in the living complex …
€495,000
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment 1 bathroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer you to buy a studio apartment in the town of Aheloy in the living com…
€38,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer you to purchase a one-bedroom apartment in a living building without …
€94,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 5
It is a pleasure for us to offer for your consideration an apartment in Pomorie in a comfort…
€85,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
We would like to offer to you to buy a one-bedroom apartment in the living building in the d…
€83,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in a residential building without ma…
€109,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
We would like to offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the town of Aheloy on the first s…
€73,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 5
€83,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
€81,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
€110,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
€94,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
€46,366
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
€60,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
€94,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/6
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer a maisonette on the 2nd and 3rd floor in complex Millen…
€99,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
€56,727
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale is an excellent apartment with 2 bedrooms and pool view from every room in complex …
€65,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
€109,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
€60,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale is an excellent apartment with 2 bedrooms and pool view from every room in complex …
€65,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
€64,989
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 5
€89,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 4
€113,490
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 4
€131,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
€99,900
Leave a request

