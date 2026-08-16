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Apartments for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Aheloy
110
Kableshkovo
25
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362 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
$78,669
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34359780 Price: 110,000 eurosLocality: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 64 square metresFloor: 4…
$126,820
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/10
ID 34360600 Cost: 80,000 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 65 sq mFloor: 4Con…
$92,539
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/10
ID 34361356 Cost: 45,000 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 71 sq mFloor: 4Con…
$52,053
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer unfurnished spacious one-bedroom apartments on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the Bur…
$207,270
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1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment with Pool View at Vineyards Resort & Spa - Ahel…
$66,277
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
The first line by the sea is a residence where the investment coincides with the lifestyle.A…
$258,657
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$106,420
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34335210We present a modern apartment in a new house in Pomorie.Price: 102,000 eurosPopul…
$117,737
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2 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer unfurnished spacious two-bedroom apartments on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the Bur…
$235,256
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2 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/6
ID 34113250Price: 123,810 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 3Total area: 82.54 sq mFloor: …
$142,912
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34232666Price: 98,700 euros Human settlement: Pomorie Room: 2 Total area: 65.80 sqm Floor…
$113,928
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Description of object: Attractive 3-Room Apartment with 3 Balconies in a Small Residential B…
$117,083
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 7/7
ID 34101764 Price: 96,483 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 66.54 sq mFloor: …
$111,369
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 34131752 Price: 148,700 eurosHuman settlement: AheloyRoom: 2Total area: 85.87 sq mFloor: …
$171,643
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Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 91 m²
$173,511
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Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 34129498 Cost: 100,835 eurosSettlement: between Pomorie and Sarafovo (Burgas)Total area: …
$116,393
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: This cozy studio apartment with sea views is located in the popular M…
$72,399
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34113248 Price: 102,150 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 68.10 sq mFloor:…
$117,911
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1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious Studio with Pool View | Marina Cape, Aheloy – First Line to the Beach IBG Real Esta…
$68,855
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
Price Reduced! 1-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in The Vineyards, Aheloy IBG Real…
$80,325
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/6
One-Bedroom Apartment with Pool View in Parus Complex, Pomorie We are pleased to offer a one…
$139,964
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34227552 Price: 94,192 eurosHuman settlement: PomorieRoom: 1Total area: 64.96 sqmFloor: 3…
$108,725
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Apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Description of object: The prices for the studios range from EUR42,350 to EUR74,376, dependi…
$49,702
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in a reside…
$94,263
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: 🏡 Studio at Marina Cape - Aheloy, Bulgaria We offer a studio with ab…
$69,127
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34209364For sale:Studio at the Vinyards complex Price: 60,000Human settlement: AheloyRoom…
$69,257
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2 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/4
ID 34150904 Price: 107,430 eurosPopulation: PomorieRoom: 3Total area: 107.43 square meters.F…
$124,005
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious and comfortable 2-room apartment with direct …
$343,609
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 34077648 Price: 107,608 euros Human settlement: PomorieRoom: 2Total area: 75.25 sq mFloor…
$124,211
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Property types in Pomorie

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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