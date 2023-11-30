Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

160 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
€82,300
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
€95,850
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€69,100
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€80,250
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
€56,000
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€79,100
Apartment in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
€71,300
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€241,500
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€172,500
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 101 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€164,521
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 87 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€157,164
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 93 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constan…
€157,396
4 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 179 m²
Floor 5
€90,820
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
€58,100
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
€41,750
3 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
€97,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
2-room apartment in a unique complex on Golden Sands! The price is reduced! The apartment is…
€98,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
The complex is located on the seashore in Varna – the third largest city in Bulgaria and the…
€102,298
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
The apartment is two in a year-round complex, Golden Sands, Varna. Apartment on the 2nd floo…
€61,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
The modern elite complex is located 20 meters from the beach in the heart of the Golden Sand…
€82,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью in Varna, Bulgaria
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Two-story house in the area of Evksinograd, Varna. The location of the house provides quick …
€180,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
The complex is located in the Golden Sands – the pearl of the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria. T…
€68,675
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Golden Sands Resort is located 18km from Varna, among the Golden Sands Natural Park, declare…
€120,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
The complex is located 2 km from the famous Bulgarian sea resort « Golden Sands », in a quie…
€64,688
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious penthouse on top floor with built-up area of 234 sq.m. T…
€150,000
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 352 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious penthouse on top floor with built-up area of 352 sq.m. T…
€196,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/8
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer for sale this nicely furnished 1-bedroom apartment in t…
€87,000
2 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 6
€91,500
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
€46,400
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
€88,788
Properties features in Varna, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
