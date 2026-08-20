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Apartments for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

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1 BHK
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245 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
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1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
Object code: 20260720120658Botanic Residence – comfortable living near the sea and the Botan…
$215 829
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
🏰 Queen's Space in Sunny Fort: 130 M2 and Southern SunWe offer for sale a unique three-room …
$121 010
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Studio in a newly built residential building in Varna, in the Levski areaLocationThe buildin…
$83 941
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 109 m²
Azur Aqua is a luxury complex with an incredible sea view in the greenest area of ​​the city…
$521 817
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 80 m²
New complex of villas with apartments with own infrastructure, Varna, Alain MackLocationThe …
$151 827
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with pool with mineral water, VarnaLocationJust 4 bus…
$290 656
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 1 bedroom in a new luxury complex, just 100 meters from the beach in “St. St.…
$296 469
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1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260720112312Azur Aqua 2 - a profitable investment in real estate by the seaAz…
$384 153
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
New residential buildings in the city of Varna, close to the Grand Mall Varna shopping and e…
$186 225
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1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714164212Grand Millennium is a new residential complex located in one of t…
$224 132
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 1 bedroom in a new residential building in Varna, with a panorama of Lake Var…
$149 978
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 152 m²
BOTANIC GARDEN - a new guarded complex next to the Botanical Garden, near "St. St. Constanti…
$535 701
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1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
VillApart Arcanum — A Premium Lifestyle by the Sea VillApart Arcanum is a unique next-gen…
$82 232
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/5
Object code: 20260709075835Botanic Residence - cozy apartments for a comfortable family life…
$334 526
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 61 m²
Newly built residential building in Varna, Levski area Location The building is located in …
$150 102
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 37 m²
Newly built residential complex with developed infrastructure in 5 minutes drive from the sa…
$74 421
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 1 bedroom with sea views in a prestigious complex on the sea in VarnaAdvantag…
$182 532
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
New complex of detached houses near Riviera beach, Golden SandsLocationA unique opportunity …
$320 260
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2 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714164421Grand Millennium was created for those who appreciate the modern …
$187 114
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260709131257Azur Aqua 2 – a new level of comfort on the Bulgarian coastAzur A…
$346 274
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment in a luxurious complex, in the famous Golden Sands resort.AdvantagesExce…
$158 944
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a newly built complex in Varna, Izgrev districtLocationThe comp…
$229 037
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
$212 795
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Newly built apartment complex in Varna, 5 minutes drive from the city centerLocationExcellen…
$86 298
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 41 m²
Newly built complex in Varna, in close proximity to the park Vladislav VarnenchikLocationThe…
$66 000
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 1 bedroom in Varna, in the prestigious area of EvksinogradAdvantage…
$239 500
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 64 m²
Newly built residential building in Varna, Vinica districtLocationExcellent location - on a …
$134 185
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
A new large-scale project in Varna – a residential building with apartments, shops, parking …
$119 169
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Furnished studio in Varna, Alen Mak districtLocationThe studio is located in Varna, in the a…
$127 889
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment with 2 bedrooms + garage in Varna, 10 minutes from the sandy beaches of the resort…
$273 216
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Properties features in Varna, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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