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Apartments for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

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Bansko
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10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the Vihren Palace complex, next to the Gondola, ful…
$41,221
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1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 65.59 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in a closed premium complex in th…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Mesta, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Mesta, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Green Life S…
$106,030
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Description of object: Spacious three-room apartment with mountain views in the luxurious Co…
$128,463
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 room apartment in Razlog, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
$184,408
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3 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Prepare to become a modern holiday home, filled with luxury and practicality. Today, this ho…
$229,967
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Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
$71,531
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1 room apartment in Razlog, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Razlog, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Complex Pirin Golf Club is located in Bansko. The complex is 5 star and gives you unique opp…
$70,509
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Apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
The residential complex, operating all year round, is located in one of the most beautiful m…
$77,189
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1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
$71,391
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Property types in Blagoevgrad

1 BHK

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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