Apartments with garage for sale in Bulgaria

Bansko
7
Sofia
479
Sveti Vlas
25
Burgas
2315
38 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Bestay Property presents a penthouse with two open parking spaces and one underground parkin…
$1,64M
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale: A furnished one-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious Paradise Garden compl…
$140,932
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
5 room apartment in Ivanovo, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Ivanovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale this property, located on the main asphalt road…
$21,643
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
Studio for Sale in Garden of Eden Complex, Sveti Vlas 📍 Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria 🏖️ Only 30m fro…
$91,513
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious One-Bedroom Apartment with Front Sea View for Sale in Chernomorets 📍 Chernomorets, …
$91,745
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/6
Furnished One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in the Prestigious ”Garden of Eden” Complex, Sveti …
$139,206
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale: A two-bedroom apartment just 50 meters from the beach in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria. Are…
$237,456
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury three bedroom penthouse on top floor with built-up area of…
$357,302
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale: A furnished two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the Garden of Eden complex, S…
$181,043
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Bestay Property presents a stidio flat on the coast of the Black Sea, first line to Seaside …
$86,532
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in a residential b…
$96,900
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/4
On sale 3 room apartment in Sofia. 2nd floor, bilateral, 2 spacious bedrooms, a large living…
$253,134
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer spacious two-bedroom apartments in the Aura Residence complex, Ravda village. Th…
$75,115
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale a penthouse with double garage and ideal parts of the land…
$542,197
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious Studio for Sale in the Luxury Complex Villa Florence, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to …
$101,925
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Malka Vodenitsa 2" - apartments in one of the best resorts in Bulgaria on favorable terms …
$108,029
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bestay Property present to you a three bedroom penthouse with breathtaking views on the 16th…
$711,975
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/6
One-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea View | Ipanema Beach, Sveti Vlas | Only 5m from the…
$132,142
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Ruse, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 4/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this penthouse apartment, located on the 4th and 5th fl…
$254,308
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living room combined w…
$134,162
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Complete support of the tra…
$133,853
1 bedroom apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
Welcome the sunrise into your home! ERA Paradise is pleased to offer for sale a one-bedro…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
$1,09M
3 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer for sale a spacious three-bedroom apartment with partial sea view and a garage in t…
$239,557
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Floor 6/6
Penthouse with Sea View in the ”Garden of Eden” Complex, Sveti Vlas Area: 161 m² Floor: 6th …
$435,020
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale an apartment located very close to the “Boyana” cinema cen…
$427,185
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/6
without a commission! to the developer! Full support of the transaction: -   assistance…
$123,541
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale: A furnished two-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the Garden of Eden complex, S…
$195,759
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Amazing apartment  with sea view in Villa Metara, Ravda This apartment in ”Villa Metara”, Ra…
$157,292
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
$941,998
