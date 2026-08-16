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Apartments for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

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229 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES He sells four-story apartment with ACT 16 in Manastirski mea…
$438,403
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2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
$154,629
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 64 m²
$251,464
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/9
NO COMISION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is two bedroom apartm…
$232,922
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3 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
$179,044
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2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a two-bedroom apartment in Obelya 2 district in an …
$109,287
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
$346,674
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$52,318
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
$270,442
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 149 m²
$705,759
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
$91,847
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
We present to your attention the newest project in the city of Sofia from an investor with 1…
$225,368
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$133,702
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/9
O Tddelno -Said -Said -Divine Squads of Superior Undemets of the Pranch of Pandy, a non -li…
Price on request
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 164 m²
$596,633
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Description of object: We offer a comfortable 3-room apartment in a central location in Sofi…
$474,258
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
$209,254
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Description of object: We present an exclusively renovated and fully furnished 4-room apartm…
$568,182
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
$189,531
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
$117,685
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/5
NO COMISION OF THE BUYER! DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartmen…
$350,687
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
$264,511
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
$183,853
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 93 m²
Floor 5/7
NO COMISION OF THE BUYER! DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES He sells one bedroom apartment on …
$234,428
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
$80,221
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3 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
$101,962
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
$80,221
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We are offering a spacious 4-room maisonette in Sofia, Vitosha distri…
$469,620
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Description of object: We offer a stylishly renovated 1-room apartment in the center of Sofi…
$307,282
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Sofia, Krasna Poljana 1, Radičevci Street Very cozy, sunny and func…
$220,385
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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