Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Sofia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

1 BHK
27
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
186 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
€117,880
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/6
€99,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 91 m²
Floor 7/10
€168,330
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/10
€153,828
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/10
€106,720
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/10
€99,475
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/9
€235,930
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/10
€184,510
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/14
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished one-bedroom apartment in a building with ACT 1…
€79,990
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Bestay Property presents a one-bedroom apartment in a new luxury brick building facing Ekate…
€120,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Bestay Property offers a premise with the status of an Art Club Cafe in the ideal center of …
€195,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Dianabad in a communicative pl…
€189,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/10
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in the Center of. Sofia in a newly…
€200,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Youth 3 in a quiet and peaceful …
€160,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/15
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Banishora in a communicative pla…
€109,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Mladost 1 in a communicative pla…
€127,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment with an underground parking space with ACT …
€280,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
€177,760
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment with private yard in Boyana. It is located in…
€165,350
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 144 m²
Floor 3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A four-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a sma…
€310,320
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
€222,710
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Mladost 4 in a communicative pla…
€127,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in Dianabad. The apartment is locate…
€135,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 167 m²
Floor 4/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Sofia. It is loca…
€345,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in a communicative place in. Frien…
€159,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Dianabad at a communicative lo…
€185,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
€138,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Druzhba 2 in a quiet place nea…
€170,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha. It is located in a new …
€78,111
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A four-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a new…
€275,761
Leave a request

Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir