Apartments for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

1 421 property total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€121,500
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€69,900
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
We are pleased to present you our new-built projects on the sunny coast of Bolgaria!good val…
€39,900
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4
€41,500
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 6
€58,500
2 room apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
€64,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
€78,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
€37,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor -1
€27,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
€34,000
2 room apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4
€66,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 6
€69,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
€46,600
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
€41,500
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor -1
€25,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
€88,000
3 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
€83,300
3 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 3
€88,900
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
€67,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
€74,500
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
€49,500
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 40 m²
Floor -1
€42,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
€59,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 5
€135,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
€42,500
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
€45,600
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€63,440
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor -1
€29,500
Apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 23 m²
Floor -1
€19,900
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
€77,900
Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

