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Apartments for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

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Chernomorets
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150 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
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2 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
🌅 Wake up to the sound of waves in Sozopol with breathtaking sea views!✨We present to your a…
$224,625
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Bulgarian Expert
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English, Русский, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment with Sea View in Sozopol Bay View - Budjaka, So…
$122,394
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 31908282Total area: 140 sq. mCost: 167 800 euroSupport fee: 1400 euro per yearFloor: 2Ter…
$193,690
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 34229290Price: 113,685 eurosPopulation: Sozopol Room: 2Total area: 65.29 sq mFloor: 3Supp…
$131,225
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
$173,385
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Elegant maisonette with an area of 195.91 m² in the Atia Resort compl…
$331,149
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment in a residential complex on the first line in the resort town of Sozopol…
$168,464
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2 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34254452Price: 149,900 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 3Total area: 100.45 square me…
$173,028
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34202662Offered for sale 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor, g. Sozopol, Burgas regionCost…
$103,886
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2 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Sea Views in Santa Marina, Sozopol We are ple…
$291,591
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: Looking for an apartment in Sozopol? You found it! Just 30 meters fro…
$137,027
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious 2-room apartment in the "Sozopol Bay View" co…
$133,036
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
ID 34250915Price: 82,900 euros Human settlement: Sozopol Room: 2Total area: 64.11 sqm Floor:…
$95,690
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Apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Cozy two-level penthouse in a beautiful complex with many amenities, 2 km. from SozopolLocat…
$168,464
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 34096930 Price: €98,000Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 2Total area: 61.29 sq mFloor: 3Supp…
$113,120
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1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
ID 34282120 Cost: 97,600 euros. Population: Chornomorets, Bulgaria Room: 2 Total area: 55 sq…
$112,659
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34338032Price: 169,900 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 2Total area: 106.68 square me…
$196,114
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 34082642Price: 149,860 eurosHuman settlement: SozopolRoom: 2Total area: 115.14 sqmFloor: …
$172,982
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Apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
ID 34131030 Price: 72,000 eurosHuman settlement: SozopolRoom: 1Total area: 47.06 sq m and ya…
$83,109
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3 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 3/3
ID 34071084Price: EUR 310,000 without VATHuman settlement: SozopolRoom: 6Total area: 204 squ…
$357,829
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1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 33996222 Price: 87,570 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 2Total area: 63 square meters.…
$101,081
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment with SEA VIEW in a residential building…
$163,309
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
ID 34229288Price: 84,877 eurosPopulation: Sozopol Room: 2Total area: 65.29 sq mFloor: 1Suppo…
$97,972
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2 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
$254,298
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
$80,927
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2 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Description of object: Looking for an apartment in Sozopol? You found it! Just 30 meters fro…
$245,507
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 34229952Price: 90,169 euros Population: ChernomoretsRoom: 2Total area: 64.87 sq mFloor: s…
$104,081
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Apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 34248845Price: 57,900 euros Human settlement: Sozopol Room: 1 Total area: 43.73 sqm Floor…
$66,833
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Apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
Newly built residential apartment complex in a beautiful location of the city of SozopolAdva…
$120,022
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Apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Area 57 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 34076316 Price: 67,900 euros Human settlement: SozopolRoom: 1Total area: 56.59Floor: Part…
$78,376
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Property types in Sozopol

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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