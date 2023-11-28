UAE
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Residential
Sozopol
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria
88 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
140 m²
2
€183,400
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
126 m²
2
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
3
94 m²
2
€158,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
77 m²
3
€173,200
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2
80 m²
4
ID32184920Cost: 91,000 eurosLocality: SozopolRooms: 2Total area: 80 sq.m.Terrace: 1Floor: 4S…
€91,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2
63 m²
2
ID 32047206Total area: 63 sq.m.Cost: 61,200 euroSupport fee: 12 euro per sq m per yearFloor:…
€61,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
70 m²
-1
ID 31939034For sale it is offered:Studio on the ground floor in the resort village "Santa Ma…
€75,270
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
55 m²
3
ID 31939030For sale it is offered:Studio on the third floor in the resort village "Santa Mar…
€75,270
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
34 m²
-1
ID 32002154For sale it is offered:Studio on the ground floor in the resort village "Santa Ma…
€60,215
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
43 m²
3
ID 32002474For sale it is offered:Studio on the third floor in the resort village "Santa Mar…
€69,892
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2
71 m²
2
ID 31986650Price: 112,903 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 71 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee: 1.42…
€112,903
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2
95 m²
-1
ID 31986460Price: 106,990 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 95 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4Servic…
€106,990
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2
55 m²
2
€102,150
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2
63 m²
2
ID 31986004Price: 102,150 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 63 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee: 945 …
€102,150
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
106 m²
2
ID 31985650Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 106 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee: 159…
€150,538
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
111 m²
-1
ID 31983146Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 111 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4Servi…
€150,538
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
111 m²
-1
ID 31983430Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolArea: 111 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4Servi…
€150,538
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
95 m²
2
ID 31982964Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 95 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fee…
€150,538
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
110 m²
-1
ID 31975932Price: 134,409 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 110 sq.m.Floor: stalls of 4Servi…
€134,409
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
92 m²
-1
ID 31976672Price: 129,032 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 92 sq.m.Floor: stalls of 4Servic…
€129,032
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
92 m²
-1
ID 31976946Price: 137,635 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 92 sq.m.Floor: stalls of 4Servic…
€137,635
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
94 m²
-1
ID 31977756Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 94 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of 4…
€150,538
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
102 m²
2
ID 31977134Price: 145,161 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 102 sq.m.Floor: 2 of 4Service fe…
€145,161
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
110 m²
-1
ID 31978348Price: 150,538 eurosLocality: SozopolTotal area: 110 sq.m.Floor: ground floor of …
€150,538
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3
110 m²
5
ID 31364328Cost: 145,000 euroLocality: ChernomoretsRooms: 3Bathroom: 2Total area: 110 sq.m.F…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2
59 m²
2
ID 31912530For sale: apartment in a newly built building in Sozopol, with sea views from thr…
€64,767
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
2
68 m²
The complex is located in the famous Black Sea city of Sozopol, just a 10-minute walk from t…
€68,220
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sozopol, Bulgaria
4
147 m²
New cottage complex of class „ luxury “ 100 meters from the beach, in the resort town of Soz…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sozopol, Bulgaria
3
50 m²
The complex pleases with its excellent location on the southern Black Sea coast of Bulgaria,…
€156,280
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2
60 m²
-1
ID 31857236Area: 60 sq mCost: 91,200 euroCity: SozopolFloor: Ground floorTerrace: 1 with acc…
€91,200
Recommend
Leave a request
