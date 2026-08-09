Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

;
Balchik
29
Kavarna
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
55 properties total found
Apartment in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Area 3 150 m²
The plot is intended for the construction of houses. Area 3150 m2. There is a possibility of…
$36,892
Leave a request
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 2 bedrooms with beautiful sea views, KavarnaLocationThe resort comp…
$109,287
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Comfortable furnished apartment with 1 bedroom in a gated complex located 5 km from the town…
$73,245
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious 2-bedroom apartment, located o…
$123,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
We are pleased to offer for sale this spacious two-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th flo…
$103,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in Kaliakria Re…
$161,480
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor in th…
$81,108
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 26 m²
Apartments in a newly built residential building in the resort village of Kranevo, 30 km fro…
$49,411
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, situated on the…
$66,966
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Newly built building in Balchik with beautiful sea viewsLocationThe building will be located…
$63,326
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 3/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this large and elegant two-bedroom apartment, located…
$138,279
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
The complex is located only a few minutes away from Balchik's centre and the beach, in immed…
$89,878
Leave a request
Apartment in Senokos, Bulgaria
Apartment
Senokos, Bulgaria
A newly built house with amenities and a plot in a calm village, 15 km from the Black Sea ci…
$183,853
Leave a request
Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Building for 8 apartments in Kranevo with swimming pool, barbecue, 2 offices.The total area …
$719,199
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
House near the Botanical Garden of Balchik, 40 km from VarnaLocationThe house is located in …
$180,207
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
IBG Real Estates is offering for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool views located on …
$80,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrich, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrich, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Description of object: We offer you a studio in the residential complex Sunny Day 6 in the v…
$48,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to offer this charming one-bedroom maisonette, located in a small and well-ma…
$96,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious and beautifully furnished 2-bedroom apart…
$149,828
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is delighted to present this elegant one-bedroom apartment, located on the …
$66,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Furnished house in a cottage complex just 25 km from VarnaLocationThe complex is located in …
$165,674
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/4
We are pleased to present this beautifully renovated maisonette apartment, located in the ch…
$167,297
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the Kaliakr…
$127,914
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer you this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, located on th…
$49,647
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 53 m²
New modern building overlooking the sea and park in the resort village of Kranevo, 28 km fro…
$63,587
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
ID 33567720 It is offered for sale: Three-storey villa with panoramic sea views in Balchik P…
$202,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 98 m²
A closed residential complex in the city of Balchik on the northern Black Sea coast of Bulga…
$108,833
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
3-storey furnished house in the country area of the picturesque town of Balchik. Advantage…
$191,951
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 2-room apartment for sale in the prestigious gated com…
$83,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this two bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in Lighthouse Go…
$62,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

Property types in Dobrich

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go