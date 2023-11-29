Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

42 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 81 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€141,010
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€163,246
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this two bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in Lighthouse Go…
€54,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
€489,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€44,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€184,600
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
€88,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€33,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€149,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Shtipsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shtipsko, Bulgaria
€55,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€40,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
€43,728
Leave a request
Apartment in Senokos, Bulgaria
Apartment
Senokos, Bulgaria
€128,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
Apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
€750,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
€190,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
€172,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€404,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
€415,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Area 180 m²
€96,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Kichevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kichevo, Bulgaria
Area 300 m²
€210,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 403 m²
€179,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Area 67 m²
€86,700
Leave a request
Apartment in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Area 284 m²
€143,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
€100,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Priseltsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Priseltsi, Bulgaria
€380,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
€189,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
€176,260
Leave a request
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Area 111 m²
€105,000
Leave a request
Apartment with elevator, with yard, with sauna in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment with elevator, with yard, with sauna
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
Современный благоустроенный апарт-комплекс с медико-реабилитационным центром в курортном г…
€41,327
Leave a request
Apartment with sea view, with yard, with security in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment with sea view, with yard, with security
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Area 134 m²
Комплекс расположен между селом Рогачево (около Варны) и побережья Черного моря, с панорам…
€65,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
