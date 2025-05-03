Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bulgaria

Bansko
7
Sofia
479
Sveti Vlas
25
Burgas
2315
18 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/5
„ Royal Park Hotel & Apartments “ -This is a wonderful complex located in the heart of the P…
$59,143
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/5
The new building from the builder for year-round use! No more than five minutes minutes from…
$113,355
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
A two -room apartment is sold. Complex Maria Antoinet, 3 minutes before     elevator rooms (…
$78,034
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in a residential b…
$96,900
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/4
On sale 3 room apartment in Sofia. 2nd floor, bilateral, 2 spacious bedrooms, a large living…
$253,134
2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
$144,818
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living room combined w…
$134,162
1 bedroom apartment in Bansko, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Bansko, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a two -room apartment for sale with a beautiful view of the Pirin Mountains in the …
$56,989
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен тристаен апартамент с ФРОНТАЛНА ГЛЕДКА КЪМ МОРЕТО И ПЛАНИНАТА…
$232,918
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
to the developer, without a commission for escort! orchid Garden (Orchid Garden) – The fi…
$52,654
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
A cozy two-room apartment in a complex in the resort of Sunny Beach.Description of the apart…
$67,150
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE MOUNTAIN in the…
$96,452
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Without a commission !! unique projected -to -industry -covered sales, which is in a humi…
$123,497
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Spacious three-room apartment with sea view in a complex in the village of Elenite. The apar…
$140,916
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/6
Cacao Residence is located 250 m from Cacao beach.   A high-quality, 61 m2 apartment in S…
$78,191
1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/6
An apartment with finishing near the sea is close to the deadline for delivery at a price be…
$172,391
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/8
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Majestic com…
$86,350
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский

