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Apartments for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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multi-level apartments
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110 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Marina Cape, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$155,673
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex "Chateau Aheloy 2", 4th floor, Bulgaria, Aheloy, 63.…
$76,603
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: For sale is a cozy and well-designed one-bedroom apartment with a liv…
$65,467
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
Panoramic Sea View Studio in Midia Grand Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
$81,787
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the complex "The Vineyards Spa Resort…
$82,132
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
The spacious trechcomnat her apartment in a unique complex of pervo lines!Complex The ideal…
$157,753
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Description of object: This attractive 2-room apartment with a living area of 57.87 m² is lo…
$88,719
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Floor -1/5
ID 33974334For sale:3 bedroom apartment in the Costa Kalma complexPrice: 115,000 euros Human…
$132,471
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Description of object: 2 bedroom apartment with sea view at Marina Cape Resort - Aheloy, Bul…
$93,948
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the Mari…
$205,680
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment in a residential building with LOW MAINTE…
$114,896
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1 room studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/7
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE…
$83,637
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Description of object: Two-room apartment in the Famagusta residential complex in Aheloy, Bu…
$86,873
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Description of object: We offer you a fully furnished 3-room apartment (with two bedrooms) f…
$123,553
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Description of object: This spacious 3-room apartment with a living area of 81 m² is located…
$117,327
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$65,771
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST LI…
$178
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: This cozy studio apartment with sea views is located in the popular M…
$72,399
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 224 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE…
$167,084
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/6
ID: 33558170Price: €127,700Location: AheloyRooms: 3Total Area: 86.52 sq.mFloor: 2Maintenance…
$135,052
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Apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 39 m²
Floor -1/6
ID 34260312 Price: 65,700 eurosHuman settlement: AheloyRoom: 1Total area: 38.58 sq mFloor: P…
$75,837
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34336956For sale:1 bedroom apartment in Marina Cape complexPrice: 87,500Human settlement:…
$101,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 34131752 Price: 148,700 eurosHuman settlement: AheloyRoom: 2Total area: 85.87 sq mFloor: …
$171,643
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom maisonette with partial SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE…
$177,632
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1 room studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE…
$83,637
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Description of object: We offer a spacious 3-room apartment in Aheloy, ideal for families, p…
$117,192
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Description of object: For sale is a spacious studio in the popular Marina Cape complex in A…
$77,219
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34194408 Cost: 70,900 euros Location: Aheloy, Bulgaria. Room: 2 Total area: 64.65 sqm Flo…
$81,839
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/5
A thoughtfully designed 1 bed partment in a prime seaside location in a modern residential c…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor -1/6
ID 34205502For sale:Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex Chateau Aheloy 2Price: 69,500Hum…
$80,223
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