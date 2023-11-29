Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Obzor
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Obzor, Bulgaria

27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€48,000
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5
€100,500
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€48,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a furnished one bedroom apartment with frontal sea and pool view in Obzor Beach …
€99,000
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
€45,000
3 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1
€150,000
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
€69,900
3 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
€165,000
3 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 3
€124,000
4 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Floor 5
€236,000
3 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 2
€113,500
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
€66,500
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
€58,500
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
€46,500
2 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
€46,500
3 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 4
€165,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/5
IBG Real Estates offers for sale fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, located on the 3rd f…
€111,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
IBG Real Estates is offer for sale this one-bedroom apartment located on the first floor in …
€98,000
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
ID 30349606 A spacious studio with furniture and appliances is offered, a large terrace with…
€54,488
3 room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4
# 27560828 Offers a beautiful 2 -bedroom maisonette on the first line of the sea in k-s Yoo …
€311,100
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€68,900
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€180,000
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€50,500
Apartment with parking, with sauna, with security in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment with parking, with sauna, with security
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Представляем Вам уникальный апартаментный комплекс на море по многим причинам, но самой ос…
€87,500
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
€53,800
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
€69,473
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 95 m²
€57,100
