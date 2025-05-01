Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
54
Zdanovicki selski Savet
28
Paparnanski selski Savet
18
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
21
59 properties total found
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 185 m²
$165,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
A great way to achieve your dreams! Spacious house with great potential is for sale. This va…
$115,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Cottage for sale in the village of Raubici! Excellent access roads (asphalt), near the lake,…
$370,000
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 880 m²
House for sale - Manor (complex) in a picturesque place with a view of the forest inRatomka …
Price on request
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
A gorgeous cottage with landscape design is waiting for you!For sale a beautiful cottage on …
$330,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Cottage in Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Sarsunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Link to the TikTok review For sale a modern residential house in the village of Revkutyevich…
$98,000
Cottage in Cackava, Belarus
Cottage
Cackava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Elite cottage near the river Bird in ag. Chachkovo! Acquisition of the object is possible wi…
$269,000
Cottage in Maraliva, Belarus
Cottage
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 370 m²
You want your own home, but you don’t have the time to build it. So this option is for you! …
$390,000
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 372 m²
Urgent sale of a modern cottage in Tarasovo! Stylish 2-storey cottage, fully ready for livin…
$265,000
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Precinct 2 houses. At home, close to the forest, complete silence. Good neighbors.One house …
Price on request
Cottage in Yubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Excellent cottage for sale (convenient for families with children)0.7 km from Minsk in pos. …
$199,500
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house, built in 2019, commissioned in 2019. House of gas silicate blocks + insul…
$370,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale bright, modern, high-quality, ready to live cottage in KolodishchiAll communication…
$330,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a beautiful modern house made of red brick, insulated and plastered.d. zaslavlExcel…
$220,000
Cottage in Vishneuka, Belarus
Cottage
Vishneuka, Belarus
Area 433 m²
Beautiful cozy cottage near the Vyach reservoir.One of the most beautiful cottages in the ag…
$299,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
