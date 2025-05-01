Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
54
Zdanovicki selski Savet
28
Paparnanski selski Savet
18
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
21
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 544 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious house built in 2022 in a prestigious cottage village o…
$310,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 467 m²
This is an offer for those who want to enjoy all the beauty of country life and take full ad…
$659,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 307 m²
$430,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
For sale is a prestigious premium-class cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in Kolodishchi,…
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica_______________A unique work of modern archi…
$430,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go