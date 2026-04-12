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Apartments near golf course for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulianski sielski Saviet
60
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
28
Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
19
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
✅ We help you sell your property at a real, desired price.💫 And we buy:🌿 Quarter "Wandering …
$89,414
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Property types in Minsk District

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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