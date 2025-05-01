Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
117
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
87
Zdanovicki selski Savet
30
Lyasny
15
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Allocated half-house (5/8 shares) in the Ostroshitsky town is very cheap! 2 glass, gas, wate…
$25,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, within walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, forest, 1\2…
$24,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sold POLDOM (apartment) in a blocked residential building. p. Kolodyshchi, Chkalov str. The …
$67,700
Leave a request
Apartment in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sold half the house for finishing in Guzgalovka.Mogilev direction, only 14 km from the Mosco…
$123,100
Leave a request
Apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
Apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 320 m²
The area of the National Security Council is 320 square meters, high ceilings - from 3.1 m t…
$449,000
Leave a request

Property types in Minsk District

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go