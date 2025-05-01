Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
117
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
87
Zdanovicki selski Savet
30
Lyasny
15
Show more
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment in the agro-town of Kolodishchi with developed infrastructure. Thi…
$42,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, within walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, forest, 1\2…
$24,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
$105,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
I will sell 2/3 of the share of a residential building with a plot of 12,677 hundred in the …
$21,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Cnianka, Belarus
Apartment
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 202 m²
For sale half of the house 0.5 km from Minsk near the Moscow Ring Road, the village of Tsnya…
$85,000
Leave a request

