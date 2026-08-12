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Apartments near golf course for sale in Albania

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/9
Sea View Apartment With 2 Bedrooms For Sale In Lungomare Vlore, Albania - Property For Inves…
$308,886
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Property types in Albania

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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