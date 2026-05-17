Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Mirdite
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Bashkia Mirdite, Albania

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/8
FOR SALE 1+1 FURNISHED, SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the second residential floor, …
$131,794
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
🌊 APARTMENT WITH DIRECT SEA VIEW — SHËNGJIN, FIRST LINE   📍Shëngjin, northern Albania …
$188,368
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
🏡 #APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 | Shëngjin, Albania | 100 m to the sea   Spacious apartment …
$183,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
1 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
🏡 #FOR SALE 1+1 Apartment by the Sea in Shëngjin | Albania 🏖 An apartment is offered in t…
$123,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Mirdite, Albania

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go