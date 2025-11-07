Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Rrogozhine
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bashkia Rrogozhine, Albania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kryevidh, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kryevidh, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
For the first time in Spille beach 🌊 Your dream apartments come true on one of the most bea…
$1,282
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Rrogozhine, Albania

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go