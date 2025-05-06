Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Albania

Tirana
3
Vlora
13
Southern Albania
11
Northern Albania
6
24 properties total found
Commercial property 45 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 45 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
The Store is located in the Center of Vlora. It is on the Second Floor in the Best and Orga…
$283
per month
Office 65 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Office 65 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
$490
per month
Commercial property 80 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 80 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Great Business Opportunity for Rent! Location: Veledin Kollozi Street, Vlorley, Albania  P…
$453
per month
Commercial property 120 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 120 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
✅ Price: 200 Euro/Month (negotiable) ✅ Location: At Jumbo, Vlore ✅ Area: 120 m2 ✅ 3rd floor …
$208
per month
Commercial property 64 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 64 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 64 m²
✅ Rental price: 600 Euro/month ✅ Location: Lungomare, Vlora ✅ Area: 64m2 The property is lo…
$648
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
Shop for long term  rent in Vlore !The premises for a store or office is located on the 2nd …
$314
per month
Hotel 400 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 400 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 400 m²
Hotel for rent in Vlora, with a frontline position, an ideal opportunity for those who want …
$1
per month
Commercial property 200 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 200 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique Opportunity! Recently Reconsted Commercial Lease We are Thrilled to Pressent to You …
$568
per month
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT IN “BOOK BUILDING”, CENTER, TIRANA in Tirana Municipality, Albania
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT IN “BOOK BUILDING”, CENTER, TIRANA
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
✅ Price: 7000 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Rr. “Abdi Toptani”, Tirana ✅ Surface: 80m2 ✅ Ground …
$7,289
per month
Shop 42 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Shop 42 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
$446
per month
Commercial property 75 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 75 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 75 m²
✅ Price: 1000 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Nikolla Zoraqi” St., former Profarma ✅ Surface area: …
$1,135
per month
Business Space for Rent in the Center of Tirana! in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Business Space for Rent in the Center of Tirana!
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Business Space for Rent in the Center of Tirana! 📍 Location: Qendra, Turdiu Center 🏠 1+1 A…
Price on request
Restaurant 75 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 75 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
$891
per month
For Rent: Business Space near the Train Station, Tirana. in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Business Space near the Train Station, Tirana.
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 106 m²
For Rent: Business Space near the Train Station, Tirana Area: 106 m² Floor: 0 Addr…
Price on request
Commercial property 85 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 85 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
In Vlora, near the "Petro Marko" Theater, a business unit ideal for a bar is for rent. The u…
$727
per month
Commercial property 470 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 470 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 470 m²
Floor 3
This Prime Commercial Property, Located on the Second Line of Lungomare Near Laid Hotel, Off…
$1,703
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 70 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 70 m²
✅ Price: 600 Euro/Month ✅ Location: "Transbalkanic" road, Vlore ✅ Surface: 70m2 The area in …
$623
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
In Vlora, in Transbalkanika, at the Court of Appeal, a business unit is for rent. The unit c…
$519
per month
Shop 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 35,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Kinostudio, Tirana Shop for rent in an excellent loc…
$363
per month
Shop 78 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Shop 78 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
$543
per month
Commercial property 86 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 86 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Commercial Premuses for Rent, this Comercial Property Located 100 Meters from Port of Vlora,…
$453
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
✅ Price 400 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Coles Post Office, Vlore A commercial space with an are…
$456
per month
Shop 48 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Shop 48 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 6
$380
per month
Commercial property 85 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 85 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
A two -story building for commerce.   1st floor - 45 sq, 2nd floor - 40 m. We are ready…
$550
per month
