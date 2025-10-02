  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Dvosoban stan od 74m2 nalazi se u novijoj zgradi na Starom Aerodromu. Odlično struktuiran, prodaje se u potpunosti opremljen. Posjeduje split sistem, trpezarija je odvojena od kuhinje, svaka soba ima svoju klimu. Sa strane nalazi se mala ostava od 5m2 i dvorište na korišćenje. Zgrada se n…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Show all Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Miami, United States
from
$305,139
A family house of 147m2 in Gornja Gorica is for sale. It is located near the highway Nikšić - Podgorica. It consists of three separate units that can be easily connected. The structure consists of four bedrooms with three bathrooms. In front of the house is a cultivated yard that is comple…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$129,097
Prodaje se nov jednosoban stan od 51m2 sa garažnim mjestom u Dadi zgradi na Starom Aerodromu. Nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade, istočne orjentacije. Odlikuje ga odlična struktura, nova kuhinja koja ima ostavu, velika spavaća soba. U neposrednoj blizini svih važnih ustanova. Garažno mjesto …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar
Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar
Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar
Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar
Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar
Show all Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar
Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar
Miami, United States
from
$146,701
Porodična kuća nalazi se u mjestu Brca - Sutomore. Ima dvije etaže i otvoren pogled na more. Udaljenost od plaže je na svega 330m vazdušne linije. Na prizemlju se nalaze dvije spavaće sobe, dok su na prvom spratu kuhinja sa trpezarijim i velika dnevna soba. Na drugom spratu nalaze se još dv…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Izdavanje – Blok V, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, površine 76m2, na trećem spratu stambene zgrade, u Bloku 5. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo, ostava i dvije terase. Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje dva lifta, a ispred zgrade je dostupan…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Show all Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$404,896
Prodaje se dvosoban stan u Tivtu, na izuzetnoj lokaciji u Donjoj Lastvi, svega 100 m od obale. Stan je površine 72 m2, nalazi se na drugom spratu novoizgrađenog objekta i ima pogled prema moru. Stan je kompletno opremljen. Posjeduje parking mjesto ispred zgrade
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Show all Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$11,736
Location The facility is located next to the highway itself, which gives it many advantages for various types of activities. In a very busy street near Rocky Pistolat, it is an ideal option for similar shops but also for various other purposes, since the entire space can be adapted to wareh…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$232,375
Luksuzni stambeni kompleks smješten u živopisnom gradu Tivtu, Crna Gora. Apartmani u ovom kompleksu osmišljeni su sa posebnom pažnjom prema detaljima, pružajući sve potrebne komforne uslove za ugodan život.   Lokacija Savršeno smješten u mirnom dijelu Tivta, okružen borovom šumom, idealan …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$939
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 53m2, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se na odlicn…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,760
Izdaje se namješten i luksuzno opremljen, trosoban stan, od 93m2, na cetvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u Master kvartu.     Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, dva kupatila, veseraj i terasa.     Posjeduje multi split sistem. Nalazi se u zgradi novo…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$7,042
Na prodaju dvosoban stan u Pržnu. 🌊 Stan je po strukturi dvosoban i ima 67m2  i 60m2. Nalazi se na trećem spratu, a u cijenu je uključeno i pripadajuće parking mjesto. Udaljenost od plaže na manje od 2 minuta hoda
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 147 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$305,139
Prodaje se porodična kuća od 147m2 u Gornjoj Gorici. Nalazi se u blizini magistralnog puta Nikšić - Podgorica. Sastoji se od tri zasebne cjeline koje se mogu lako povezati. Stukturu ukupno čine četiri spavaće sobe, sa tri kupatila. Ispred kuće je kultivisano dvorište koje je u potpunosti o…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 127 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Na prodaju dvosoban stan u naselju Momišići. Stan ima 127 m2, a po strukturi je dvosoban. Obje sobe imaju izlaz na soptvenu terasu. Stan ima kupatilo i posebno toalet. Cijena: 275.000eura. U cijenu je uključeno i parking mjesto.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 52sq.m with open view on the Bay, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
One-room and new apartment of 45m2 is for rent in Tivat. It is located in ul. Tripovića on the second floor of the building. It is furnished with style and taste. The best part of the apartment is the terrace with an open view of the sea.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 128 m² na Prodaju – Lekići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,291
Izdaje se kuća od mjesto Lekiće (8minuta vožnje od Capital Plaze) od 128m2. Nalazi se na placu od 4.000m2. Po strukturi je trosobna i u potpunosti opremljena. Kuća je opremljena sa stilom i ukusom. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini ušća Sitnice i Morače. Budući zakupac dobija na korišćenje vel…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostori raznih kvadratura - City kvart
Commerce Poslovni prostori raznih kvadratura - City kvart
Commerce Poslovni prostori raznih kvadratura - City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$19
Izdaju se poslovni prostori različitih kvadrata u kvartnoj zgradi Acton - Citi. Prostor je takođe u sivoj zoni i postoji mogućnost opremanja. Ispred zgrade se nalazi nekoliko parking mesta, sa mogućnošću dodatnog zakupa garaže
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 186 m² na Prodaju – Gornja Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,643
Izdaje se magacin, povrsine 186m2, u Gornjoj Gorici.   Objekat se sastoji od suterena i prizemlja.   Oba nivoa su identicne kvadrature od po 93m2.    Magacin je prostoran i funkcionalan, idealan za skladištenje razne vrste robe   Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, sa odličnim pristupom sa glavn…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 65 m² na Prodaju – Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Kuća 65 m² na Prodaju – Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Kuća 65 m² na Prodaju – Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Kuća 65 m² na Prodaju – Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Kuća 65 m² na Prodaju – Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Show all Cottage Kuća 65 m² na Prodaju – Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Kuća 65 m² na Prodaju – Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Miami, United States
from
$152,569
Na prodaju dvije kuće na Adi Bojani. Velika kuća ima 125 kvadrata, a mala 65 kvadrata. U tu kvadraturu nijesu uračunate terase. Cijena velike kuće je 80.000EUR, dok je cijena male kuće 50.000EUR
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
Izdaje se porodična kuća površine 220m², pažljivo uređena i dekorisana u rustičnom stilu, koja odiše toplinom i šarmom. Enterijer je osmišljen tako da spaja komfor i eleganciju – veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, tri prostrane spavaće sobe, moderno kupatilo, dodatna prostorija…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,115
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 57m2, na trecem spratu prestizne zgrade Linea. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je opremljen unikatanim namještajem visokog sjaja, koji pruža moderan i elegantan ambij…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Izdaje se jednosoban stan, povrsine 50m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnik za svakodnevni zivot, u blizini …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Three bedrom apartment of 115sq.m, Preko Morače
Residential quarter Three bedrom apartment of 115sq.m, Preko Morače
Residential quarter Three bedrom apartment of 115sq.m, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$3,204
In one of the most attractive locations in the city, at the very beginning of Dalmatinska Street. The apartment is located on the first floor of a building that represents a combination of privacy and modern living. The apartment has a terrace with a view of the Temple and the possibility …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, trosoban stan, od 135m2, na drugom spratu privatne kuce, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo i tri terase. Dnevni boravak posjeduje klima uredjaj. Ispred kuce je dostupno privatno parkin…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
Prodaje se prostrana porodična kuća površine 375m², smještena na kultivisanom i ograđenom placu od 1160m², u mirnom dijelu Donje Gorice. Struktura kuće: Prizemlje: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. Prvi sprat: Dvi…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Show all Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
Prostor se sastoji od prizemlja 61m2 i suterena 90m2. Opremljen za potrebe kancelarije, salon enterijera, djeciju igraonicu, kozmetički salon, frizerski salon, kasino, kladionicu, apoteku. Prostor ima dva ulaza, jedan sa sjeverne a drugi sa južne strane. Glavni ulaz i izlog koji ima stakle…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, dvosoban stan, od 92m2, na sedmom spratu stambene zgrade, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet, ostava i terasa. Posjeduje multi split sistem. Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje koja po…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
Na sedmom spratu zgrade, prodaje se u cjelosti opremljen stan od 43m2. Orjentisan jugo-istok, stan u sklopu cijene uključuje i garažno mjesto
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Residential quarter
Miami, United States
from
$7,042
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Pržno. 🌊 The structure of the apartment is two-room and has 67m2 and 60m2. It is located on the third floor, and the price includes the corresponding parking space. The distance from the beach is less than 2 minutes' walk
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Izdaje se nenamjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, na samo par minuta od trznog centra "Big fashion".   Po…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Budva
Miami, United States
from
$1,056
Izdaje se lijepo opemljen jednosoban stan, površine 57m2,  smješten na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u Budvi. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakod…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,113
Odlično koncipiran stan i uređen sa krajnjim stilom, nalazi se na IV spratu zgrade. Izuzetno prostran, otvorenog pogleda, ovaj stan ima i jedno garažno mjesto. Spreman za useljenje odmah
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$533,993
Na prodaju kuća površine 200 m2, u Donjim Kokotima, sagrađena na placu od 1200 m2. Kuća ima četiri spavaće sobe. Prodaje se namještena. Pored kuće nalazi se ljetnjikovac površine 40 m2,  a u dvorištu je bazen 8 x 4 m. Dvorište je ograđeno , a u njemu se nalazi parking prostor za 6 do 8 automobila
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Show all Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Kolašin
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
Na prodaji jednosoban stan od 46,47 m2 u Kolašinu, naselje Breza. Riječ je o novoj stambenoj zgradi, modernog i atraktivnog izgleda. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini hotela Breza sa 5 zvezdica i budućeg hotela Splendid. Ulica ima grijače ispod asfalta na dionicama uspona. Grijači su takođe p…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Show all Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Miami, United States
from
$2,934
In the very core of Gorica C, a smaller residential building with three floors and three apartments is for sale. The square footage of the apartment on the ground floor is 89.54 m2, while the apartments on the first floor and attic are 93.34 m2. According to the structure, the apartments are…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Show all Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$763
For rent: Beautifully furnished three-bedroom apartment, 70m², on the ground floor of a private house, in Tološi. Structure: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms, bathroom, and terrace. A private parking space is available in front of the house. Only electricit…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,584
Izdaje se prostran i funkcionalan trosoban stan, površine 120m2, u jednom od najtraženijih djelova Podgorice, u City kvartu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spaveće sobe, dva kupatila, garderober i dvije terase. Nalazi se na drugom spratu stambene zgrade,…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Show all Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Miami, United States
from
$12
Office space of 700sq.m  is located on Zabjelo near Multikom. The office space is on 4 levels, and at the top is an open roof top with a view of the surroundings. The office space also has 7 parking spaces. The spaces have an open space character and offer many different possibilities. A ki…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$146,701
Prodaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 48m2, na petom (od sest) spratu stambene zgrade, na Tuskom putu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Show all Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Miami, United States
from
$152,569
Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana. The large house has 125 square meters, and the small one has 65 square meters. Terraces are not included in that square footage. The price of a large house is 80,000 EUR, while the price of a small house is 50,000 EUR
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 43m2, Bečići
Miami, United States
from
$151,396
A beautiful one-room apartment of 43m2 is for sale. There is an additional storage room in front of the apartment. The apartment is 6 minutes away from the sea. New building. Excellent location
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Show all Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Miami, United States
from
$184,844
A furnished, new two bedroom apartment for sale in Igalo, 300 m from the sea. The apartment is 55 m2, has two terraces, and is located on the second floor of the building. A new bus station is going to be built in the immediate vicinity, which is planned to be completed by the beginning of t…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 97 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Izdaje se poslovni prostor na dva nivoa,  površine 97m2, Preko Morače. Struktura: prizemlje i suteren. Prizemlje ima veliku open space prostoriju. Suteren: open space prostorija i dva toaleta. Nalazi se u blizini suda i idealana je za agenciju, notararsu ili advokatsku kancelariju, konsu…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Show all Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$1,995
Business space of 120m2 is located on one of the busiest boulevards. Excellently designed and decorated, the space is ready to move into
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Show all Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
The office space of 102 m² offers an ideal environment for various activities Featured properties: Location: Old Town, Njegoševa Street Size: 102 m² Access: Two separate entrances for added convenience Features and benefits:   Toilets: Equipped with two toilets Layout: A flexible lay…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca
Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca
Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca
Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca
Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca
Show all Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca
Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca
Miami, United States
from
$146,701
The family house is located in Brca - Sutomore. It has two floors and an open view of the sea. The distance from the beach is only 330m as the crow flies. On the ground floor there are two bedrooms, while on the first floor there is a kitchen with a dining room and a large living room. Ther…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$822
Izdaje se poslovni prostor, površine 70m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, Preko Morače.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, tri odvojene kancelarije, kuhinja i toalet.   Prostor je savršeno pogodan za kancelarijske namjene i nudi odličnu vidljivost i pristup.    Svaka prostorija u poslovnom prosto…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor 69 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 69 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 69 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 69 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$18
U novom stambeno poslovnom objektu Ventura Park na Starom Aerodromu, izdaju se dva poslovna prostora u sivoj fazi. Površine ovih poslovnih prostora su 41.49 m2 i 27.65 m2. Prostori imaju sprovedenu ventilaciju do krova objekta pa se mogu opremiti i kao objekat brze hrane ili slično. Takođe p…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 100 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$258,194
Stan površine 100m2 dostupan je za prodaju. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u ulici 4. Jula u zgradi Zetagradnje. U cijenu su uključena i dva garažna mjesta kao i ostava od 8m2
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Show all Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Residential quarter Four bedroom apartment of 174m2, near City Key area
Miami, United States
from
$275,799
In an extremely quiet location and close to the Morača River, a furnished four-room apartment of 174m2 is for sale. The structure of the apartment is duplex, namely: ground floor: 104m2; floor: 70m2. The second floor is not registered. The property is sold fully furnished, including a gym…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Izdaje se namjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 68m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u strogom centru Podgorice.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.   U okolini se nalazi javni parking.Lokacija stana je veoma atraktivna, u str…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 96 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
Izdaje se namješten i luksuzno opremljen, trosoban stan, od 96m2, na petom spratu stambene zgrade, u Master kvartu. Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe (od kojih je jedna master soba), dva kupatila, veseraj i terasa. Posjeduje multi split sistem. …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Cottage Kuća 260 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Miami, United States
from
$184,257
Porodična  se nalazi 7 km od centra Podgorice, put Spuza. Plac je 954m², kuca je 260m². Prizemlje ima centralno grijanje na cvrsta goriva. Na prizemlju se nalazi dnevna soba, trpezarija, kuhinja, 3 spavace sobe, hodnik i ostava. Gornji sprat nije pregradjivan, postoji manje kupatilo. Na plac…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
One bedroom apartment of 46.47 m2 is for sale in Kolašin, Breza settlement. It is a new residential building with a modern and attractive appearance. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the 5-star Breza Hotel and the future Splendid Hotel. The street has heaters under the asphalt on t…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 38m2, na trecem spratu stambene zgrade, u Bloku VI.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Ispr…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Miami, United States
from
$18
In the new Ventura Park residential and commercial building at Stari Aerodrom, two commercial spaces are for rent in the gray phase. The surfaces of these business premises are 41.49 m2 and 27.65 m2. The premises are ventilated up to the roof of the facility, so they can be equipped as a fas…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commercial space of 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Commercial space of 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Commercial space of 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Commercial space of 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Commercial space of 151m2, Blok IX
Show all Commerce Commercial space of 151m2, Blok IX
Commerce Commercial space of 151m2, Blok IX
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
The space consists of a ground floor of 61m2 and a basement of 90m2. Equipped for office needs, interior design salon, children's playroom, beauty salon, hair salon, casino, betting shop, pharmacy. The space has two entrances, one from the north and the other from the south. The main entra…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Show all Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Cottage Kuća 77 m² na Prodaju – Krimovica, Kotor
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Na prodaju kuća Krimovice na svega 8 km od Budve, u neposrednoj blizini plaža Jaz, Ploče i Trsten. 📍 Lokacija: Krimovica, opština Kotor; 🏖 Udaljenost od mora: nekoliko minuta vožnje do najpoznatijih plaža. Struktura kuće: 🏠 Prizemlje (50 m²): Ulazni prostor – 11,3 m² Kuhinja s trpezarijom – …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$126,750
Na svega tri minuta hoda od mora, prodaje se jedini preostao stan u novoizgrađenom kompleksu u Krašićima. Stan je po strukturi jednosoban i ima 51m2. Posjeduje parking mjesto i dodatnu baštu od 20m2. Odlikuje ga otvroen pogled prema moru, sjeverne orjentacije. Objekat će useljiv za manje od …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor 61 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 61 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 61 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 61 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 61 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Commerce Poslovni prostor 61 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 61 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Izdaje se poslovni prostor, površine 61m2, na visokom prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Centru Podgorice. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, open space prostorija, dvije odvojene kancelarije, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je savršeno pogodan za kancelarije, advokatske kancelarije, notare, izvršitelje i druge …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Show all Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$998
For rent: Beautifully furnished two-bedroom apartment, 92m², on the seventh floor of a residential building in the City Quarter. Layout: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining area, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet, storage room, and terrace. The apartment is equipped with a multi-split…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 86 m² na Prodaju – Ljubović, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen dvosoban stan, povrsine 86m2, na prizemlju stambene zgrade, pod Ljubovic.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 120m2, Preko Morače
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 120m2, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$939
Prostran poslovni prostor na odličnoj lokaciji, Bulevaru Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, Podgorica. Površina prostora iznosi 120 m2, raspoređenih na dve etaže. Suteren, površine 86 m2, povezan je stepenicama sa prizemljem koje zauzima 34 m2. Svaka etaža ima zaseban toalet za dodatnu praktičnost. D…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$143,181
Prodaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u naselju Krusevac. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrza…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
U potpunosti opremljen stan nalazi se u atraktivnom dijelu kompleksa Old Bakery. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgrade, odlične strukture i organizacije, sa pogledom na dvorišnu stranu. Mogućnost dodatne kupovine garažnog mjesta
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Cottage Kuća 130 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$528,125
JEDINSTVENA PRILIKA 🌊 Na najljepšoj lokaciji u Herceg Novom, u Njegoševoj ulici, prodaje se kuća od 100m2 i apartman od 30m2. Stan ima dvije terase i dvorište od 375m2 kao i jaccuzi za osam osoba. U sklopu cijene su uključena i dva parking mjesta u Zoni 1
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Show all Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Furnished office space of 89m2 available for rent and for sale. It is a fully developed business that can be taken over with inventory. It is located near the Big Fashion Center. Suitable for a playroom or other activity. It has a kitchen and a toilet, and it was built according to the op…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$528
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 40m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, Preko Morace.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 29sq.m and a terace of 32sq.m - Dobrota.
Miami, United States
from
$134,965
A fully equipped and new one-room apartment is for sale in Dobrota. The apartment has 29m2 and a great terrace of 32m2 with a view of the Bay of Kotor. A parking space is included in the price
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commercial/office space of 294sq.m, Blok V
Commerce Commercial/office space of 294sq.m, Blok V
Commerce Commercial/office space of 294sq.m, Blok V
Commerce Commercial/office space of 294sq.m, Blok V
Commerce Commercial/office space of 294sq.m, Blok V
Show all Commerce Commercial/office space of 294sq.m, Blok V
Commerce Commercial/office space of 294sq.m, Blok V
Miami, United States
from
$2,817
The office space is divided into two floors: basement 160 m2; ground floor 134 m2. It consists of 5 offices, 2 toilets, 2 meeting rooms, 1 pantry, 1 tea kitchen, 1 archive. The space is well designed, in a great location and soon ready to move in
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$129,097
Prodaje se nov jednosoban stan od 51m2 sa garažnim mjestom u Dadi zgradi na Starom Aerodromu. Nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade, istočne orjentacije. Odlikuje ga odlična struktura, nova kuhinja koja ima ostavu, velika spavaća soba. U neposrednoj blizini svih važnih ustanova. Garažno mjesto …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Family house in Spuz with an exit to the river Zeta
Cottage Family house in Spuz with an exit to the river Zeta
Cottage Family house in Spuz with an exit to the river Zeta
Cottage Family house in Spuz with an exit to the river Zeta
Cottage Family house in Spuz with an exit to the river Zeta
Miami, United States
from
$184,257
The family house is located 7 km from the center of Podgorica, on the Spuza road. The plot is 954m², the house is 260m². The ground floor has solid fuel central heating. On the ground floor there is a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a hallway and a storage room. The upper …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Residential quarter Penthouse of 164m2 with a garage, Gorica C
Miami, United States
from
$519,910
In a new residential building, in a quiet and unique part of Gorica C, a 164m2 penthouse for sale with a garage. Only ceramics are installed in the apartment, while all other finesse are intended for the buyer to rearrange according to his ideas. The apartment is excellently designed, has a…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Show all Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
Poslovni prostor od 102 m² nudi idealno okruženje za razne djelatnosti Istaknute nekretnine: Lokacija: Stari grad, Njegoševa ulica Veličina: 102 m² Pristup: Dva odvojena ulaza za dodatnu pogodnost Karakteristike i pogodnosti:   Toaleti: Opremljen sa dva toaleta Izgled: Fleksibilan ra…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Uređen sa stilom i u potpunosti namješten. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgradu, dvorišne orjentacije. Ima dva kupatila, dok postoji i mogućnost kupovine garažnog mjesta
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Show all Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Cottage House, 350m2, Zlatica - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,819
Furnished house for rent, 350m2, in Zlatica, Podgorica. Structure: Ground floor: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet and two terraces. First floor: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, bathroom, toilet and terrace. T…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$1,291
Izdaje se jednosoban i nov stan od 45m2 u Tivtu. Nalazi se u ul. Tripovića na drugom spratu zgrade. Opremljen je sa stilom i okusom. Najbolji dio stana je terasa sa koje se pruža otvoren pogled na more.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Moticki Gaj, Žabljak
Miami, United States
from
$152,569
Prodaje se kuca, povrsine 200m2, na 300m2 placa, u Motickom Gaju, na Zabljaku. Struktura: dnevni boravak, 4 spavace sobe, 4 kupatila, prostorija pogodna za instalaciju opreme za grijanje i graza. Enterijer kuce je u sivoj fazi, sto pruža buducem vlasniku potpunu slobodu u opremanju prostor…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
Izdaje se polunamjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 69m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, pod Ljubovic. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odr…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$144,354
Prodaje se stan od 61m na prvom spratu manje stambene zgrade na Zabjelo. Stan se nalazi u mirnoj ulici Romanovih, ima svoje dvorište i parking mjesta ispred zgrade. Ima dvje spavaće sobe, odvjenu kuhinju sa trpezarijom, toalet i dvije terase
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Show all Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
A business space of 97 m² is available for rent, located in Preko Morače, spread over two levels. Layout: Ground floor and basement. Ground floor: Large open space area. Basement: Open space area and two toilets. The property is situated near the courthouse and is ideal for an agency,…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Show all Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Miami, United States
from
$224,160
Jednosoban stan nalazi se u okviru ekskluzivnog resort-a Royal Blue. Resort ima više pratećih sadržaja: recepciju, bazen, uvijek dostupan korisnicima, bar, uskoro i restoran i SPA i Wellness centar. Resort funkcionise po principu condo hotela, gdje se stan se može izdavati u okviru menadzmen…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$563
Izdaje se jednosoban stan 45m2 pozicioniran na trecem spratu. Stan se nalazi u blizini Voli marketa
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$163,132
Prodaje se izuzetno lijep dvosoban stan, površine 65m2, sa jedinstvenim izgledom i izvanrednim rasporedom, smješten na fantastičnoj lokaciji, odmah iza Maksim zgrade, pored Hrama. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu (bez lifta) sa visokim potkrovljem, čija je najviša tačka preko 4m, što ovom p…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljena kuća, površine 360m2, u Gorici C. Struktura: Suteren: kancelarija, vešeraj, toalet i garaža sa jednim parking mjestom. Prezemlje: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, terasa i toalet. I sprat: ulazni hodnik, tri spavace sob…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Na prodaju namješten stan u naselju Momišići. Stan ima 125m2, koncipiran je kao duplex i prodaje se namješten. Nalazi se na 4. spratu zgrade koja ima lift i čiji ulaz se redovno održava. Stan je orjentisan istočno, osvijetljen je i prostran
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,934
U samom jezgru Gorice C prodaje se manja stambena zgrada na tri etaže i tri stana. Kvadratura stana u prizemlju je 89.54m2, dok su stanovi na prvom spratu i mansardi od 93.34m2. Po strukturi stanovi su dvosobni, sjajno uređeni sa velikim terasa. Oko zgrade nalazi se dvorište od 200m2. Stanov…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Show all Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$554,531
Porodična Kuća u Tivtu – Naselje Dumidran Kompletno renovirana prizemna kuća sa četiri spavaće sobe i dva kupatila. Uz garažu za jedno vozilo i dodatni privatni parking u dvorištu, ova nekretnina nudi praktičnost i udobnost. Izuzetna lokacija – svega 15 minuta hoda do centra Tivta, a samo 2 …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$123,229
Jednosoban stan 48.19m2 u manjoj stambenoj zgradi. Lokacija: Ludvika Kube -Zagorič. SALE!!! One-room apartment 48.19m2 in a smaller residential building. Location: Ludvika Kube - Zagorič
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$704
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2, u naselju Krusevac.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Ispred zgrade j…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Miami, United States
from
$275,212
Skoro svaki apartman je projektovan tako da ima pogled na more, planine i grad. Kompleks se gradi po nasavremenijim standardima gradnje i imaće brojne sadržaje koji će pružiti budućim stanarima luksuzno i ugodno mjesto za život. Posjedovaće krovni bazen, teretanu, saunu, uredjeno dvorište sa…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
On the seventh floor of the building, a fully furnished apartment of 43m2 is for sale. Oriented south-east, the apartment includes a garage space as part of the price
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Show all Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
A furnished and luxuriously equipped three-bedroom apartment of 96m² is available for rent on the fifth floor of a residential building in the Master neighborhood. Layout: entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms (one of which is a master bedroom), two bathrooms, …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$181,910
Prodaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 55m2,  smjeste na cetvrtom srpatu stambene zgrade, u naslelju Gorica C. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i dvije terase. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$704
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, Preko Morace.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici, u blizini svih sadrzaja ne…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 78 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 78 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 78 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 78 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 78 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 78 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 78 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,408
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen, dvosoban stan, od 78m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u Momisicima. Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. Posjeduje multi split sistem. Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje koja posjedu…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commercial space of 108m2, Zetagradnja building - Tuški put
Commerce Commercial space of 108m2, Zetagradnja building - Tuški put
Commerce Commercial space of 108m2, Zetagradnja building - Tuški put
Commerce Commercial space of 108m2, Zetagradnja building - Tuški put
Commerce Commercial space of 108m2, Zetagradnja building - Tuški put
Show all Commerce Commercial space of 108m2, Zetagradnja building - Tuški put
Commerce Commercial space of 108m2, Zetagradnja building - Tuški put
Miami, United States
from
$822
Two commercial spaces with a total area of ​​108m2 are for rent, 4 July building, Zetagradnje, Tuski put. The business consists of office and warehouse space. The office space is 42m2 and consists of 2 offices, a fully equipped kitchen and two toilets. The warehouse space is 66m2. The pr…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Show all Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Miami, United States
from
$144,354
An apartment of 61 m2 is for sale on the first floor of a smaller residential building in Zabjelo. The apartment is located in a quiet Romanovi street, has its own yard and parking spaces in front of the building. It has two bedrooms, separate kitchen with dining room, toilet and two terraces
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
A one-room apartment with an area of ​​58m2 is for sale. It is 200m away from the Splendid hotel. Within the new hotel complex with 4 stars. The apartment has a beautiful view of the sea. Fully equipped with furniture and appliances • Garage place; The buyer is exempt from paying the 3% tax …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Show all Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Two-room apartment of 74m2 is located in a newer building at Stari Aerodrom. Well structured, sold fully equipped. It has a split system, the dining room is separated from the kitchen, each room has its own air conditioner. On the side there is a small storage room of 5m2 and a yard for us…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 40m2, na prizemlju privatne kuce, u Zagoricu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke - u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih z…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
