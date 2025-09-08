  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva

Miami, United States
from
$151,396
;
8
ID: 28814
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Prodaje se prelijep jednosoban stan povrsine 43m2. Ispred stana ima dodatna ostava. Stan je udaljen od mora na 6minuta pjeske. Nova zgrada. Odlicna lokacija.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo
Miami, United States
from
$144,354
Residential quarter Stan 88 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$528
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$154,917
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Miami, United States
from
$151,396
Other complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
On the seventh floor of the building, a fully furnished apartment of 43m2 is for sale. Oriented south-east, the apartment includes a garage space as part of the price
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Na prodaju namješten stan u naselju Momišići. Stan ima 125m2, koncipiran je kao duplex i prodaje se namješten. Nalazi se na 4. spratu zgrade koja ima lift i čiji ulaz se redovno održava. Stan je orjentisan istočno, osvijetljen je i prostran
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Izdaje se nenamjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, na Zabjelu.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, na samo par minuta od trznog centra "Big fashion".   Po…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Realting.com
