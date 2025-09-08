  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$164,306
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28818
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Dvosoban stan od 74m2 nalazi se u novijoj zgradi na Starom Aerodromu. Odlično struktuiran, prodaje se u potpunosti opremljen. Posjeduje split sistem, trpezarija je odvojena od kuhinje, svaka soba ima svoju klimu. Sa strane nalazi se mala ostava od 5m2 i dvorište na korišćenje. Zgrada se nalazi u slijepoj ulici koja garantuje veliki stepen privatnosti. Ispred se nalazi više parking mjesta.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica One bedroom apartment, 51m2, Old Airport Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$129,097
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$939
Residential quarter Stan 53 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$939
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment 104m2 in the Oasa building
Miami, United States
from
$4,108
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Mrčevac, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$232,375
Luksuzni stambeni kompleks smješten u živopisnom gradu Tivtu, Crna Gora. Apartmani u ovom kompleksu osmišljeni su sa posebnom pažnjom prema detaljima, pružajući sve potrebne komforne uslove za ugodan život.   Lokacija Savršeno smješten u mirnom dijelu Tivta, okružen borovom šumom, idealan …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$880
Izdaje se namješten dvosoban stan, površine 90m2, smješten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u Zagoriču.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i tri terase.   Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   I…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 135 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, trosoban stan, od 135m2, na drugom spratu privatne kuce, na Starom aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo i tri terase. Dnevni boravak posjeduje klima uredjaj. Ispred kuce je dostupno privatno parkin…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications