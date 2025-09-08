Commercial real estate Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The office space of 102 m² offers an ideal environment for various activities
Featured properties:
Location: Old Town, Njegoševa Street
Size: 102 m²
Access: Two separate entrances for added convenience
Features and benefits:
Toilets: Equipped with two toilets
Layout: A flexible layout suitable for a range of business uses
Advantages of the location:
Historic Charm: Located in the vibrant and bustling Old Town
Foot traffic: High visibility and foot traffic area, ideal for attracting customers
Accessibility: Easy access with multiple entrances increases customer convenience
This office space provides an excellent opportunity to take advantage of a prime location with plenty of foot traffic and historic charm. Perfect for retail, office or boutique. Contact us today to schedule an inspection and take the first step toward making this exceptional office space your own!
