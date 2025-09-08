Commercial real estate Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi

  1. Realting.com
  Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi

Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi

Miami, United States
$352,083
ID: 28666
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

The office space of 102 m² offers an ideal environment for various activities Featured properties: Location: Old Town, Njegoševa Street Size: 102 m² Access: Two separate entrances for added convenience Features and benefits:   Toilets: Equipped with two toilets Layout: A flexible layout suitable for a range of business uses Advantages of the location: Historic Charm: Located in the vibrant and bustling Old Town Foot traffic: High visibility and foot traffic area, ideal for attracting customers Accessibility: Easy access with multiple entrances increases customer convenience This office space provides an excellent opportunity to take advantage of a prime location with plenty of foot traffic and historic charm. Perfect for retail, office or boutique. Contact us today to schedule an inspection and take the first step toward making this exceptional office space your own!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

