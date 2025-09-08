  1. Realting.com
  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića

Commercial real estate Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića

Miami, United States
$11,736
ID: 28699
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Lokacija Objekt se nalazi uz samu magistralu što mu daje brojne pogodnosti za razne vrste djelatnosti. U vrlo prometnoj ulici u blizini Rocky Pistolata, idealna je opcija za slične lokale ali i za razne druge namjene, jer se cijeli prostor može prilagoditi skladišnom prostoru. Interijer i dizajn Prostor je vrlo lijepo osvijetljen s velikim brojem staklenih površina. Površina od 1950m2 raspoređena je na tri etaže. Prva etaža je podzemna, koja je napravljena za potrebe podzemne garaže za oko 25 vozila. U prizemlju se nalazi veliki osvijetljeni prostor od oko 650 m2, što je isto kao i na prvom katu. Sve tri razine su povezane unutarnjim stepenicama, a možda treba napomenuti da postoji i izlaz na krov koji se može iskoristiti za neku vrstu vrta ako se koristi za restoran. Postoje dva lifta od kojih je jedan teretni. Zgrada ima dozvolu za izgradnju još 2 etaže.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Similar complexes
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
Commerce Poslovni prostor, 40m2
Miami, United States
from
$704
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
Commerce Poslovni prostor 87 m² na Izdavanje – Krivi Most, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1950 m² na Izdavanje – Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$11,736
You are viewing
Commercial real estate Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića
Miami, United States
from
$11,736
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Furnished office space of 89m2 available for rent and for sale. It is a fully developed business that can be taken over with inventory. It is located near the Big Fashion Center. Suitable for a playroom or other activity. It has a kitchen and a toilet, and it was built according to the op…
Commerce Commercial space of 120m2, Preko Morače
Commerce Commercial space of 120m2, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$939
Spacious commercial space in a great location, Bulevar Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, Podgorica. The space is 120 m2, spread over two floors. The basement, with an area of ​​86 m2, is connected by stairs to the ground floor, which occupies 34 m2. Each floor has a separate toilet for added convenie…
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Commerce Poslovni prostor 700 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$12
Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 700m2. Nalazi se na Zabjelu u blizini Multikoma. Poslovni prostor je na 4 nivoa, i na vrhu open roof top sa pogledom na okolinu. Poslovni prostor posjeduje i 7 parking mjesta. Prostori su open space karaktere i nude više različitih mogućnosti. Dostupna je…
