Commercial real estate Poslovni objekat od 1.950m2, Vojislavljevića

Lokacija
Objekt se nalazi uz samu magistralu što mu daje brojne pogodnosti za razne vrste djelatnosti. U vrlo prometnoj ulici u blizini Rocky Pistolata, idealna je opcija za slične lokale ali i za razne druge namjene, jer se cijeli prostor može prilagoditi skladišnom prostoru.
Interijer i dizajn
Prostor je vrlo lijepo osvijetljen s velikim brojem staklenih površina. Površina od 1950m2 raspoređena je na tri etaže. Prva etaža je podzemna, koja je napravljena za potrebe podzemne garaže za oko 25 vozila. U prizemlju se nalazi veliki osvijetljeni prostor od oko 650 m2, što je isto kao i na prvom katu. Sve tri razine su povezane unutarnjim stepenicama, a možda treba napomenuti da postoji i izlaz na krov koji se može iskoristiti za neku vrstu vrta ako se koristi za restoran. Postoje dva lifta od kojih je jedan teretni.
Zgrada ima dozvolu za izgradnju još 2 etaže.
