Cottage Kuća 100 m² na Prodaju – Sutomore, Bar

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Porodična kuća nalazi se u mjestu Brca - Sutomore. Ima dvije etaže i otvoren pogled na more. Udaljenost od plaže je na svega 330m vazdušne linije.
Na prizemlju se nalaze dvije spavaće sobe, dok su na prvom spratu kuhinja sa trpezarijim i velika dnevna soba. Na drugom spratu nalaze se još dvije spavaće sobe.
Kuća je u cjelosti renovirana i odlično održavana. Predstavlja odličnu priliku za investiciju i izdavanaje u toku sezone.
Zahtjev za legalizaciju je uredno predat.
Location on the map
Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return