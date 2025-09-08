  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin

Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin

Miami, United States
from
$2,582
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28640
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

One bedroom apartment of 46.47 m2 is for sale in Kolašin, Breza settlement. It is a new residential building with a modern and attractive appearance. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the 5-star Breza Hotel and the future Splendid Hotel. The street has heaters under the asphalt on the uphill sections. Heaters are also installed on the driveways and plateau. The sanitary ware used are Villeroy and Boch Hansgrohe. … THE PLANNED CONSTRUCTION OF SEVERAL LUXURY APARTMENTS IN THE SETTLEMENT OF BREZA HOTELS, ONE OF WHICH IS ALREADY UNDER CONSTRUCTION (HOTEL BREZA). ALSO, THE PLAN PROVIDES FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A GONDOLA WHICH WILL CONNECT KOLAŠIN WITH THE SKI CENTER. STARTING STATION IS PLANNED RIGHT IN THE SETTLEMENT NOT FAR FROM OUR COMPLEX. IT SHOULD BE EMPHASIZED THAT KOLAŠIN IS CONSIDERED THE FASTEST GROWING SKI CENTER IN REGION. OPENING OF THE HIGHWAY SECTION THAT WILL CONNECT IT TO IN ADDITION TO THAT, IT GOES TO PODGORICOM. EXCEPT THE NEW CABLE CARS WHICH ARE OPEN FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, EXPECTED TO BE FOR NEXT SEASON, PREPARE THE SKI TRACKS FOR STRENGTHS CONSTRUCTION OF A BOB TRACK WHICH WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE THE LEVEL OF THE SKI AREA RAISE. CLOSE TO LAKE BIOGRAD WITH THE OLDEST RAINFOREST IN EUROPE, TAROM RAFTING, HIKING, HORSE RIDING, DRIVING BY BICYCLE IN THE PITOTE SPACES OF THE BJELAŠKI MOUNTAINS, ETC THE POSSIBILITY OF TOURISM DEVELOPMENT OUTSIDE THE WINTER SEASON.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$411
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 96m2, Master kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Zagorič with a parking place
Miami, United States
from
$117,361
Residential quarter Stan 58 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 58m2, Bečići
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
You are viewing
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$144,354
Prodaje se stan od 61m na prvom spratu manje stambene zgrade na Zabjelo. Stan se nalazi u mirnoj ulici Romanovih, ima svoje dvorište i parking mjesta ispred zgrade. Ima dvje spavaće sobe, odvjenu kuhinju sa trpezarijom, toalet i dvije terase
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Show all Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Two-room apartment of 74m2 is located in a newer building at Stari Aerodrom. Well structured, sold fully equipped. It has a split system, the dining room is separated from the kitchen, each room has its own air conditioner. On the side there is a small storage room of 5m2 and a yard for us…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Show all Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Las Vegas, United States
from
$3,00M
The year of construction 2026
171 condo homes, private balconies for each condo. Panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip from every residence. Oversized floor plans and 10'-13' ceiling heights. Wet bar/dry bar with wine storage, under counter beverage cooler and ice maker. Designer finish and fixture package options wi…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications