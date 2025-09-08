Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin

One bedroom apartment of 46.47 m2 is for sale in Kolašin, Breza settlement. It is a new residential building with a modern and attractive appearance. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the 5-star Breza Hotel and the future Splendid Hotel. The street has heaters under the asphalt on the uphill sections. Heaters are also installed on the driveways and plateau. The sanitary ware used are Villeroy and Boch Hansgrohe. … THE PLANNED CONSTRUCTION OF SEVERAL LUXURY APARTMENTS IN THE SETTLEMENT OF BREZA HOTELS, ONE OF WHICH IS ALREADY UNDER CONSTRUCTION (HOTEL BREZA). ALSO, THE PLAN PROVIDES FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A GONDOLA WHICH WILL CONNECT KOLAŠIN WITH THE SKI CENTER. STARTING STATION IS PLANNED RIGHT IN THE SETTLEMENT NOT FAR FROM OUR COMPLEX. IT SHOULD BE EMPHASIZED THAT KOLAŠIN IS CONSIDERED THE FASTEST GROWING SKI CENTER IN REGION. OPENING OF THE HIGHWAY SECTION THAT WILL CONNECT IT TO IN ADDITION TO THAT, IT GOES TO PODGORICOM. EXCEPT THE NEW CABLE CARS WHICH ARE OPEN FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, EXPECTED TO BE FOR NEXT SEASON, PREPARE THE SKI TRACKS FOR STRENGTHS CONSTRUCTION OF A BOB TRACK WHICH WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE THE LEVEL OF THE SKI AREA RAISE. CLOSE TO LAKE BIOGRAD WITH THE OLDEST RAINFOREST IN EUROPE, TAROM RAFTING, HIKING, HORSE RIDING, DRIVING BY BICYCLE IN THE PITOTE SPACES OF THE BJELAŠKI MOUNTAINS, ETC THE POSSIBILITY OF TOURISM DEVELOPMENT OUTSIDE THE WINTER SEASON.