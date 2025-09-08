  1. Realting.com
  4. Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca

Cottage Family house with sea view, Sutomore - Brca

Miami, United States
from
$146,701
;
10
ID: 28802
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

The family house is located in Brca - Sutomore. It has two floors and an open view of the sea. The distance from the beach is only 330m as the crow flies. On the ground floor there are two bedrooms, while on the first floor there is a kitchen with a dining room and a large living room. There are two more bedrooms on the second floor. The house is completely renovated and excellently maintained. It represents an excellent opportunity for investment and rental during the season. The request for legalization was duly submitted.

Miami, United States
Other complexes
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,347
Izdaje se porodična kuća površine 220m², pažljivo uređena i dekorisana u rustičnom stilu, koja odiše toplinom i šarmom. Enterijer je osmišljen tako da spaja komfor i eleganciju – veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, tri prostrane spavaće sobe, moderno kupatilo, dodatna prostorija…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Show all Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Cottage Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana, Ulcinj
Miami, United States
from
$152,569
Two houses for sale on Ada Bojana. The large house has 125 square meters, and the small one has 65 square meters. Terraces are not included in that square footage. The price of a large house is 80,000 EUR, while the price of a small house is 50,000 EUR
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Show all Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Cottage Family house of 147m2, Gornja Gorica
Miami, United States
from
$305,139
A family house of 147m2 in Gornja Gorica is for sale. It is located near the highway Nikšić - Podgorica. It consists of three separate units that can be easily connected. The structure consists of four bedrooms with three bathrooms. In front of the house is a cultivated yard that is comple…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
