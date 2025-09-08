  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva

Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva

Miami, United States
from
$7,042
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28681
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Na prodaju dvosoban stan u Pržnu. 🌊 Stan je po strukturi dvosoban i ima 67m2  i 60m2. Nalazi se na trećem spratu, a u cijenu je uključeno i pripadajuće parking mjesto. Udaljenost od plaže na manje od 2 minuta hoda.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 92m2, City kvart - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$998
Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,113
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartments of 88sq.m, Old Bakery - Budva
Miami, United States
from
$322,743
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$154,917
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment of 100sq.m - 4th of July
Miami, United States
from
$25,819
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Budva
Miami, United States
from
$7,042
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Show all Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Apartment building Four Seasons Las Vegas
Las Vegas, United States
from
$3,00M
The year of construction 2026
171 condo homes, private balconies for each condo. Panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip from every residence. Oversized floor plans and 10'-13' ceiling heights. Wet bar/dry bar with wine storage, under counter beverage cooler and ice maker. Designer finish and fixture package options wi…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Ljubović, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
Izdaje se polunamjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 69m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, pod Ljubovic. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odr…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$126,750
Na svega tri minuta hoda od mora, prodaje se jedini preostao stan u novoizgrađenom kompleksu u Krašićima. Stan je po strukturi jednosoban i ima 51m2. Posjeduje parking mjesto i dodatnu baštu od 20m2. Odlikuje ga otvroen pogled prema moru, sjeverne orjentacije. Objekat će useljiv za manje od …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications