  4. Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

ID: 28556
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, na Starom aerodromu.   Strukutra: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Nalazi se u zgradi koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnih za svakodnevni zivot.   Ispred i iza zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.   Stan je useljiv od 01.04.2025god.   Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit u visini kirije! 

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

