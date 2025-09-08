  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Three bedrom apartment of 115sq.m, Preko Morače

Residential quarter Three bedrom apartment of 115sq.m, Preko Morače

Miami, United States
from
$3,204
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 28684
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

In one of the most attractive locations in the city, at the very beginning of Dalmatinska Street. The apartment is located on the first floor of a building that represents a combination of privacy and modern living. The apartment has a terrace with a view of the Temple and the possibility of buying a garage space.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in Igalo
Miami, United States
from
$184,844
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$763
You are viewing
Residential quarter Three bedrom apartment of 115sq.m, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$3,204
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 57 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,115
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 57m2, na trecem spratu prestizne zgrade Linea. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je opremljen unikatanim namještajem visokog sjaja, koji pruža moderan i elegantan ambij…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Show all Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Miami, United States
from
$151,396
Prodaje se prelijep jednosoban stan povrsine 43m2. Ispred stana ima dodatna ostava. Stan je udaljen od mora na 6minuta pjeske. Nova zgrada. Odlicna lokacija
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
Jednosoban namješten stan u Bloku 9 dostupan je za izdavanje. Stan se nalazi na trećem spratu, u urbanom dijelu grada i istočno je orjentisan. Stan je useljiv od 1. avgusta
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications