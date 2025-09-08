  1. Realting.com
  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor od 294m2, Blok V

from
$2,817
;
9
ID: 28686
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Prostor je podijeljen u dvije etaze: suteren 160 m2; prizemlje 134 m2. Sastoji se od 5 kancelarija, 2 toaleta, 2 sale za sastanke, 1 ostava,1 cajna kuhija, 1 arhiva. Prostor je odlično koncipiran, na sjajnoj lokaciji i ubrzo spreman za useljenje.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
