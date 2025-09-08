  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat

Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat

Miami, United States
from
$3,873
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28791
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Trosoban nov, neuseljen duplex stan od 120m2 nalazi se u Tivtu. Odlikuje se privatnošću, otvorenim pogledom na more, svježim vazduhom i dvije velike terase. Ispred zgrade je jedno parking mesto. Stan se nalazi iznad crkve Svetog Antonija, na 4. spratu zgrade bez lifta.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 65 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$163,132
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$645
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$563
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$1,291
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$3,873
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Dvosoban stan od 74m2 nalazi se u novijoj zgradi na Starom Aerodromu. Odlično struktuiran, prodaje se u potpunosti opremljen. Posjeduje split sistem, trpezarija je odvojena od kuhinje, svaka soba ima svoju klimu. Sa strane nalazi se mala ostava od 5m2 i dvorište na korišćenje. Zgrada se n…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Residential quarter Studio apartment od 25sq.m, under the hill Gorica
Miami, United States
from
$70,417
Luxuriously furnished studio available for sale. The studio apartment is 25 m2. It is located on the first floor in Veliše Mugoše Street at the foot of the Gorica hill, just a few minutes from the city center
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$126,750
Na svega tri minuta hoda od mora, prodaje se jedini preostao stan u novoizgrađenom kompleksu u Krašićima. Stan je po strukturi jednosoban i ima 51m2. Posjeduje parking mjesto i dodatnu baštu od 20m2. Odlikuje ga otvroen pogled prema moru, sjeverne orjentacije. Objekat će useljiv za manje od …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications