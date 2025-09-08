  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 120 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 120 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad

Miami, United States
from
$939
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28476
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten poslovni prostor, površine 120m2, uz glavnu saobraćajnicu u Spužu. Struktura: open space prostorija, kuhinja, dva toaleta i ostava. Prostor se izdaje potpuno opremljen i spreman za rad, što predstavlja sjajnu priliku za brzo otvaranje poslovanja bez potrebe za dodatnim ulaganjima u opremu. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit u visini dvije mjesečne kirije!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
Commerce Commercial building of 700sq.m - Zabjelo
Miami, United States
from
$12
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
Commerce Poslovni prostor 193 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$4,694
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 294m2, Blok V
Miami, United States
from
$2,817
You are viewing
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 120 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Miami, United States
from
$939
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Commerce Business premises in the new building Ventura Park
Miami, United States
from
$18
In the new Ventura Park residential and commercial building at Stari Aerodrom, two commercial spaces are for rent in the gray phase. The surfaces of these business premises are 41.49 m2 and 27.65 m2. The premises are ventilated up to the roof of the facility, so they can be equipped as a fas…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Poslovni prostori raznih kvadratura - City kvart
Commerce Poslovni prostori raznih kvadratura - City kvart
Commerce Poslovni prostori raznih kvadratura - City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$19
Izdaju se poslovni prostori različitih kvadrata u kvartnoj zgradi Acton - Citi. Prostor je takođe u sivoj zoni i postoji mogućnost opremanja. Ispred zgrade se nalazi nekoliko parking mesta, sa mogućnošću dodatnog zakupa garaže
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Show all Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$1,995
Business space of 120m2 is located on one of the busiest boulevards. Excellently designed and decorated, the space is ready to move into
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications