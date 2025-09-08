Cottage Family house in Spuz with an exit to the river Zeta

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The family house is located 7 km from the center of Podgorica, on the Spuza road. The plot is 954m², the house is 260m². The ground floor has solid fuel central heating. On the ground floor there is a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a hallway and a storage room. The upper floor is not being rebuilt, there is a smaller bathroom. There is an unfinished auxiliary building of 25m² on the plot. You can go out to the Zeta river from the parking lot.
Location on the map
Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return