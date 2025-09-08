  1. Realting.com
  Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$352,083
;
10
ID: 28464
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Prodaje se prostrana porodična kuća površine 375m², smještena na kultivisanom i ograđenom placu od 1160m², u mirnom dijelu Donje Gorice. Struktura kuće: Prizemlje: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. Prvi sprat: Dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo i terasa. Sa bočne strane: Dvosoban stan sa posebnim ulazom – idealan za izdavanje ili odvojeni životni prostor. Podrum: Praktičan prostor za odlaganje. Plac je potpuno ograđen, kultivisan i nudi mir, privatnost i dosta prostora za uživanje na otvorenom. Kuća posjeduje građevinsku dozvolu i upisana je u katastar, što omogućava uredan prenos vlasništva i podizanje kredita. Nalazi se u mirnoj i porodičnoj zoni, idealnoj za svakodnevni život. U blizini su svi važni sadržaji – škole, prodavnice, javni prevoz, kao i brza veza sa ostalim djelovima grada. Pogodna za veće porodice, višečlano domaćinstvo ili kombinaciju stanovanja i izdavanja.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
