Cottage Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica

Prodaje se prostrana porodična kuća površine 375m², smještena na kultivisanom i ograđenom placu od 1160m², u mirnom dijelu Donje Gorice.
Struktura kuće:
Prizemlje: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavaće sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase.
Prvi sprat: Dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo i terasa.
Sa bočne strane: Dvosoban stan sa posebnim ulazom – idealan za izdavanje ili odvojeni životni prostor.
Podrum: Praktičan prostor za odlaganje.
Plac je potpuno ograđen, kultivisan i nudi mir, privatnost i dosta prostora za uživanje na otvorenom.
Kuća posjeduje građevinsku dozvolu i upisana je u katastar, što omogućava uredan prenos vlasništva i podizanje kredita.
Nalazi se u mirnoj i porodičnoj zoni, idealnoj za svakodnevni život. U blizini su svi važni sadržaji – škole, prodavnice, javni prevoz, kao i brza veza sa ostalim djelovima grada.
Pogodna za veće porodice, višečlano domaćinstvo ili kombinaciju stanovanja i izdavanja.
