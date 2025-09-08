  1. Realting.com
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 108 m² na Izdavanje – Tuški Put, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$822
;
7
ID: 28811
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaju se dva poslovna prostora ukupne povrsine 108m2, 4 jul zgrada Zetagradnje, Tuski put. Poslovni se sastoji iz kancelariskog i magacinskog prostora. Kancelariski prostor je 42m2 i sastoji se od 2 kancelarije, komplet opremljene kuhinje i dva toaleta. Magacinski prostor je 66m2. Nekretnina posjeduje i alarmni sistem kao i video nadzor

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 108 m² na Izdavanje – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$822
Realting.com
