  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 70 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Izdaje se poslovni prostor, površine 70m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, Preko Morače.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, tri odvojene kancelarije, kuhinja i toalet.   Prostor je savršeno pogodan za kancelarijske namjene i nudi odličnu vidljivost i pristup.    Svaka prostorija u poslovnom prostoru opremljena je klima uređajem, a prostor je pod video nadzorom, što garantuje maksimalnu udobnost i sigurnost.    Nalazi se na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadržaja neophodnih za svakodnevno funkcionisanje.   Iza zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.   Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!    Cijena mjesečnog najma je 700€  + PDV. 

