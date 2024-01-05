Apartments for sale in United States

Show property on map Show properties list
37 properties total found
4 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
€144,613
3 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
€180,807
3 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€275,343
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€175,849
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Amazing Apartments in Iskel will attract your attention! So, this new complex is a residenti…
€190,889
Apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Area 52 m²
€127,259
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Penthouse Loft 1+1 in Esentep will attract your attention! Welcome to the new complex. So, …
€236,760
Apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Area 38 m²
Studio in Esentep will attract your attention! Welcome to the new complex. So, this is a uni…
€141,489
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€216,919
Condo 1 bedroom in New Orleans, United States
Condo 1 bedroom
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Spacious light filled 1 bed/1 bath Unit w/ LARGE private balcony over the 4th floor courtyar…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Town of Stephenson, United States
2 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
€30,134
1 room apartment in Town of Stephenson, United States
1 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/9
€52,964
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in St. Paul, United States
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
St. Paul, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
€98,700
Condo 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Arcadia, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Arcadia, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€141,541
Condo 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Beacon Square, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
€100,448
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 735 m²
Floor 53/57
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
€11,41M
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 75
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower, mor…
€1,07M
2 room apartment
New York County, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 20
Spectacular views of Manhattan! Spacious terrace! Stylish furniture and interior design. …
€890,336
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 37
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
€876,638
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Lovely Cosy Two Bedroom, One bathroom UWS Prewar with high, loft-like ceilings located betwe…
€671,176
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Very nice apartment in New York. They can live by themselves or rent out, earning income. …
€684,874
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
The sunlight easily penetrates the large windows of this beautiful apartment with two bedroo…
€683,961
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This lovely spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath is located on a charming tree-lined quiet block betwe…
€730,531
2 room apartment in New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Prestigious apartments in a residence right on Broadway near the park in Manhattan. Five-sto…
€707,703
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stylish apartments in New York, USA. Manhattan area. About 750 meters to Central Park and th…
€483,977
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Attractive studio in New York, USA. Manhattan area. In the heart of the Financial District, …
€465,714
1 room studio apartment in New York, United States
1 room studio apartment
New York, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious studio in New York area of ​​50 sq.m. If you put partitions or walls, you can turn …
€470,280
5 room apartment in Miami, United States
5 room apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Spacious, Move-In Condition home in Key Biscayne is the perfect place to entertain or relax …
€2,00M
Apartment
Miami, United States
The Aston Martin residence in Miami will consist of 391 condominium residences, this is th…
Price on request
Apartment
Miami, United States
Price on request
