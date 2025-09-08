  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Zagorič with a parking place

Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Zagorič with a parking place

Miami, United States
from
$117,361
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 28742
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

One bedroom apartment for sale, with an area of ​​48.19 m2 on the second floor, in the Casa building in Zagorič. The structure of the apartment is as follows: hallway, bathroom, living room, kitchen with dining room, bedroom and terrace. A smart installation system has been installed, as well as exclusive ceramics and sanitary ware. The apartment has its own parking place in front of the building and it is ready for immediate occupancy. The purchase is directly from the investor.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 125 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment, 70m2, Tolosi - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$763
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$404,896
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$704
You are viewing
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Zagorič with a parking place
Miami, United States
from
$117,361
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
One bedroom apartment of 46.47 m2 is for sale in Kolašin, Breza settlement. It is a new residential building with a modern and attractive appearance. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the 5-star Breza Hotel and the future Splendid Hotel. The street has heaters under the asphalt on t…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$563
Izdaje se jednosoban stan 45m2 pozicioniran na trecem spratu. Stan se nalazi u blizini Voli marketa
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 38 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 38m2, na trecem spratu stambene zgrade, u Bloku VI.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Ispr…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications