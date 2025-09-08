  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 180 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 180 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$1,760
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28698
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor od 180m2, iza Big Fashion-a. Sastoji se od dva nivoa, velike terase u prizemlju od 70m2 i još jedne dodatne na spratu sa pogledom na Moraču, kuhinje, dva mokra čvora. Prostor je odličan za kancelarijsko poslovanje ili druge namjene zbog svoje odlične vidljivosti.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 294m2, Blok V
Miami, United States
from
$2,817
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Commerce Commercial/office space of 180sq.m, close to Big Fashion
Miami, United States
from
$1,760
Commerce Poslovni prostor 193 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$4,694
Commerce Poslovni prostor, 40m2
Miami, United States
from
$704
You are viewing
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 180 m² na Prodaju – Krivi Most, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,760
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Commerce Commercial space of 120m2, Preko Morače
Commerce Commercial space of 120m2, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$939
Spacious commercial space in a great location, Bulevar Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, Podgorica. The space is 120 m2, spread over two floors. The basement, with an area of ​​86 m2, is connected by stairs to the ground floor, which occupies 34 m2. Each floor has a separate toilet for added convenie…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Show all Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
The office space of 102 m² offers an ideal environment for various activities Featured properties: Location: Old Town, Njegoševa Street Size: 102 m² Access: Two separate entrances for added convenience Features and benefits:   Toilets: Equipped with two toilets Layout: A flexible lay…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Show all Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Commerce Commerical/office space of 120sq.m, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$1,995
Business space of 120m2 is located on one of the busiest boulevards. Excellently designed and decorated, the space is ready to move into
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications